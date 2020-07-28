There was a time when Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were so close, it seemed like nothing could drive them apart. Between their envy-inducing hang seshes involving road trips and red carpets, and their always adorable Instagram pics, they were BFF goals all around. Kloss was one of the few who snagged a coveted spot in Swift's girl squad, and it seemed like they'd be besties for life. In recent years, though, fans have noticed the two spending less time together, and thay've been noticeably absent from each other's important life events. For those wondering if Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still friends in 2020, there's a few facts to look at.

Kloss has been a topic of discussion among Swifties following the July 24 release Swift's album Folklore. One song, "Betty," was thought to be inspired by Kloss. After the track was released, fans were quick to point out Kloss' middle name is Elizabeth, which is often shortened to "Betty."

Penning an entire song for Kloss would be some solid evidence these two are still friends, but Swift has yet to address that fan theory.

On the other hand, Kloss decided to support Swift's album in the most subtle way possible, so they're probably not on the outs. When fashion designer Christian Siriano posted an Instagram on July 26 saying Swift "inspired" his recent work, Kloss hit the like button on the post.

The social media love from Kloss was a positive sign, but if you really want to peg down the current dynamic of their friendship, it's looking like they're not quite as close as they used to be.

Swift wasn't present at either one of Kloss' two weddings to Josh Kushner, and fans know how good Tay is about celebrating her friends' achievements. Then, there's the fact Kloss was seen hanging with Scooter Braun in Sept. 2019 after his public fallout with Swift.

Despite all of this, Kloss has repeatedly insisted she and Swift are A-OK. In a March 2019 interview with Time, Kloss confirmed she's still friends with Swift. “Taylor’s incredible, and I feel really lucky to call her a friend,” Kloss stated.

When rumors of a rift first started rising a year prior, she told Vogue there was nothing for fans to be worried about. "Taylor and I are still really good friends," she promised during her "73 Questions" segment.

While Swift and Kloss may not be as close as they once were, that' doesn't mean they had a falling out. After all, both women are in different places in their lives than they were in 2015. If Kloss' subtle social media love says anything, it's that she doesn't bear any ill will toward her old friend.