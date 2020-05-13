People all over the world are craving positive news during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whether it's sports, entertainment, cute animals, or anything in between, everyone is looking for a reason to smile. That's why this update on where Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate's relationship stands in 2020 will be the good news royal fans needed.

Even before Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles and "work to become financially independent" in January, speculation Prince Harry and Prince William were on the outs had been swirling for months.

Harry addressed the rumored rift during ITV's October 2019 Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary, saying:

Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.

Despite Harry's statement, rumors of discord among the royals persisted, including new reports Harry's bullying behavior was what caused them to step down from their roles. In January, Harry and William released a rare joint statement further denying the gossip. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," they said.

Now, it seems enough time has passed and, according to a new Entertainment Tonight report, the fab four are on good terms despite Meghan and Harry living further away than ever. (Kensington Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.)

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to Entertainment Tonight. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Nicholl suggests, in this case, distance really has made the heart grow fonder, sharing:

I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.

Nicholl reported Harry spent time talking to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on her birthday on April 21, and is "sure there was a Zoom birthday call for Archie, too.” (Archie celebrated his first birthday on May 6.)

Nicholl reported Meghan and Harry are feeling a "great sense of freedom" and are "really enjoying their new lives."