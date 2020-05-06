Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are making the most of their time at home with baby Archie. After stepping back from their senior royal roles, Meghan and Harry planted roots at a new home in Los Angeles where they've been self-quarantined with their son amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The two have remained hard at work, and this video of Meghan Markle reading Archie a children's book will completely melt your heart.

Meghan teamed up with Save The Children UK for a special story time on Wednesday, May 6, where she celebrated Archie's first birthday by raising funds to support kids affected by the coronavirus.

"Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading Duck! Rabbit!" the video posted to the organization's Instagram page was captioned. "As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection."

Meghan looked completely in her element while she read the story to Archie, who was seated on her lap. The adorable tot helped her turn the pages in the book, while Prince Harry took on the role of cameraman (and hype man) behind the lens.

Check out the sweet video below.

While Meghan and Harry are technically still royals, this video proves that they're parents above everything else. Within a few seconds of filming, Harry couldn't help but laugh at Archie, who was not so into sitting still.

The wiggly 1-year-old quickly lost interest in the book his mama was reading and attempted to grab another to replace it halfway through the video. Meghan, however, kept her composure as finished the book before giving Harry a hilarious look at the end of the clip.

Meghan, Harry, and Archie's story time was nothing short of a perfect family moment, and it's even more meaningful because it was filmed in support of such an important cause. Royal fans are hoping more videos of the trio pop up on Instagram very soon.

