It's been a full year since Jordyn Woods' involvement in Tristan Thompson's infamous cheating scandal that caused a rift in her friendship with Kylie Jenner. Still, after all this time, some chapters are closed, but not forgotten. The ultimate Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods 2020 friendship update has hit the internet, and a lot has changed between them in a year.

As of February 2020, Woods and Jenner have reportedly fallen completely out of touch. "Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” a source told People. “She said what she had to say.... She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up. She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.” Woods and Jenner's teams did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment.

While some things are hard to move on from, it's still tough to believe Jenner and Woods are no longer friends. The besties who were, at one time, attached at the hip, suffered the ultimate blow to their friendship in February 2019, when reports surfaced that Woods and Tristan Thompson kissed at a party. Naturally, that caused a lot of drama, since Thompson was still dating Khloé Kardashian at the time.

Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans got the first inkling that Woods and Jenner's friendship may not recover from the saga when Woods chatted with Teen Vogue in August.

At the time, she compared her rocky friendship with Jenner to a breakup. She took out her phone to look up the definition, reading, "The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship."

"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and… life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process," she said.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Plus, Jenner had been saying things like, the drama "happened for a reason." During the Season 17 teaser for KUWTK, she looked at the situation in a more positive light.

"She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together," she continued. "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.' And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

It looks like Jenner and Woods are doing A-OK without each other in 2020, and while they may not ever fully reconcile, they've both handled the situation with maturity.