I know it's hard to believe, but it's been over six months now since the news broke that Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson had hooked up at a house party, leading to a very public falling out with the Kardashian/Jenner clan. While Woods is still dealing with the aftermath of her kiss with the NBA star, including losing BFF Kylie Jenner, the influencer is opening up about where her relationship now stands with her former bestie in a new interview with Teen Vogue. No, they're not friends anymore, but Jordyn Woods' new comments about Kylie Jenner seem to suggest that she's hopeful that their relationship can be mended.

In an exclusive interview with Teen Vogue shared on Aug. 22, Woods got real about rediscovering herself and moving forward from the public scandal now that the dust has settled. In addition to opening up about dealing with her father's death when she was just 19, the now 21-year-old got emotional when discussing her Red Table Talk interview and seemed to suggest that she took issue with the finality of the word "breakup" when defining the end of her friendship with Jenner.

When the Teen Vogue interviewer asked Woods if she'd call the end of the former BFFs' relationship a "friend breakup," the model paused before asking, "What's the definition of a breakup?"

She took out her phone to look up the definition, reading, "'The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.'"

Woods then responded, "Those are the two things. What I’d ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'"

She then countered the phrase by explaining, "The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn’t feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and… life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That’s part of the process."

While Woods didn't address her former bestie by name and her comments were pretty cryptic, this isn't the first time she's opened up about her hopes of a reconciliation.

Shortly after the news broke that Jenner no longer follows her on Instagram, Woods opened up about where she stands with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a cover story interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

"I love her. That's my homie," she told the publication. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

However, it sounds like Jenner isn't currently on the same page, according to a Season 17 teaser for KUWTK.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody," Jenner told her sister Khloé in the clip, which was shared on July 14.

"She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together," she continued. "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.' And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others."

From the sounds of things, it seems like fans shouldn't expect a Kylie and Jordyn reconciliation anytime soon, but I would never say never about these former BFFs putting their past behind them and having some kind of a relationship in the future.