There's been a ton of rumors surrounding their relationship as of late, but are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still engaged? Well, it's apparently complicated. According to a source who reportedly spoke to People on March 17, "They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged."

The source also reportedly mentioned Lopez was "very much ready to give up" on her relationship with Rodriguez, but "she is happy they are still together." According to the reported source, "Jennifer is struggling with trust issues."

Rumors A-Rod had been unfaithful to J. Lo first started swirling around on Jan. 28 during the Southern Charm reunion special when Craig Conover accused Madison LeCroy of having an affair with a person host Andy Cohen referred to as "a very famous, married ex-MLB player." On Feb. 3, LeCroy confirmed to Page Six that the man in question was Rodriguez, but maintained that he "never physically cheated on his fiancée [Jennifer Lopez]" with her, claiming that she's “talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

Then, on March 12, the internet exploded with rumors that Rodriguez and Lopez had split. Page Six claimed the rumors rumors A-Rod might have cheated with LeCroy were the reason for their reported split.

But one day later, reps for Rodriguez and Lopez put out this joint statement to multiple outlets:

All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.

Then, on March 15, Lopez further slammed the rumors by posting what might be the most iconic TikTok of all time, in which she basically called anyone buying into the noise surrounding her relationship "dumb."

According to the source who reportedly spoke to People, things are apparently looking up for the power couple. "Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," the source reportedly said. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

Just a friendly reminder that no relationship is perfect!!