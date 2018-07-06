Good morning to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the only couple in the world I care more about than my own parents! On Thursday, the singer posted a photo of her and her guy relaxing on the beach... and a certain detail has sent fans spiraling, wondering if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged. Elite Daily has reached out to both stars' reps for comment.

A J. Lo/A-Rod engagement would not be all that far-fetched. In April, the singer released her single "El Anillo," which is Spanish for "the ring." It's a song about being in love... and waiting for a ring. Telemundo describes it as "an anthem for all the women out there that have put their time and effort in a relationship, and now all they're waiting for is that big rock on their finger," comparing it to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" with Latin and samba beats. Lopez herself backed up the song's message in May on The Tonight Show, telling Jimmy Fallon,

The song is definitely about that, it is, but I felt like it was kind of something that all women get to a point where they say, ‘OK, what’s up?’ Like, we’re good, everything’s great, what’s going on? Am I staying or am I going?

Rumors first swirled around a potential Lopez/Rodriguez relationship back in March 2017. The former Yankees player basically confirmed the relationship later that month. And in May, the couple made their first, official (overwhelmingly glam) red carpet debut at the Met Gala. They've been an ultra-adorable couple ever since.

Which is why this photo rang some major alarm bells. Is this the most casual engagement announcement of all time?

Take your eyes off Lopez's cute, hot pink swimsuit for a sec. She has her left arm draped lovingly over her boo... and a shiny gold band adorning her left ring finger.

Look, it's certainly possible that she's just wearing a pretty piece of jewelry that has no major significance when it comes to her relationship with Rodriguez. It's also possible that, like me, she sometimes wears a ring on that finger to ward off the bodega guy's unwanted advances when she goes to buy yogurt in sweatpants at 9 p.m. I'm simply saying that there are a variety of plausible explanations here, people.

Except one of those plausible explanations is that she and Rodriguez are engaged.

Which would be great! Both for them, because they seem super in love, highly compatible, and eager to take the next step in their relationship, and for me, because I love them together. They're both ambitious New York natives at the top of their respective fields and they look amazeballs together in every single photo they've ever taken.

Previously, Lopez was married to singer Marc Anthony (2004 - 2014). The former couple has 10-year-old twins Emme and Max. She was also married to actor and choreographer Cris Judd (2001 - 2003), producer Ojani Noa (1997 - 1998), and engaged to actor Ben Affleck (2002 - 2004). Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis (2002 - 2008), and they have two children together, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez have made public statements about the meaning of the jewelry, so fans will just have to sit tight until the rumors are either confirmed or denied. In the meantime, I'll just be over here, playing "El Anillo" on repeat.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!