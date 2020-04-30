Hannah Ann Sluss and Jacksonville Jaguars QB Josh Dubbs may be nothing more than friends, but the Bachelor alum could possibly have another NFL star in her life. On April 29, TMZ Sports photographed Peter Weber's ex reportedly getting coffee in Los Angeles with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph... and apparently, this isn't the first time they've been spotted together. It's not clear yet whether Hannah Ann Sluss and Mason Rudolph are dating, but according to a source for TMZ Sports, the two were looking pretty "lovey-dovey" with each other. "He even opened her car door," the source added. I guess chivalry isn't dead after all.

You might recall that, earlier in the month, Sluss revealed during an episode of PodcastOne's Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe that she's enjoying a "nice little quarantine fling" with a mystery man — and no, he's not a fellow Bachelor Nation member. Sluss also alluded to her mystery suitor during an appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast in late March. However, she wouldn't reveal what the guy in question does for work, because it would "give it away." Yeah, I suppose if she said, "My new BF is the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers," it would kind of narrow things down.

Even if Sluss and Rudolph are enjoying a quarantine romance, it seems unlikely that things are going to get serious fast — at least, according to Sluss's conversation with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. "I'm not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while," Sluss explained, which is fair, considering her ex-fiancé, you know, recently called off their engagement on national TV.

I will say this: Rudolph definitely seems like Sluss's type. While chatting with Wells Adams and Brandi Cyrus on the Your Favorite Thing podcast on April 15, Sluss described her dream guy, and Rudolph definitely checks all the boxes. "I want him to be very hunky," she said. "I want him to be very manly. Very, very decisive. Very independent." And because she couldn't help but throw shade at Weber, she noted that her next man would ideally be "the opposite" of Pilot Pete. LOL.

Neither Sluss nor Rudolph have spoken about their relationship status, but as Sluss told Viall back in March, she's hoping to have a little bit more privacy in future relationships than she had with Weber. "It's weird because, like, when I'm actually liking someone now, not the whole world knows about it," she said. "Like, it's nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail."

Here's hoping that the QB ends up being the hunky, manly, decisive, and independent man Hannah Ann needs in her life!