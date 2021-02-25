Grammy-nominee Halsey has reportedly started thinking about marriage with her rumored boyfriend, Alev Aydin. After announcing her pregnancy back in January 2021, the singer reportedly no longer sees marriage as "just a title," according to a source for Us Weekly, and apparently, she's already "spoken about" tying the knot with her maybe-BF. But if you're wondering whether Halsey and Alev Aydin are getting married anytime soon, then you should probably hold your horses. According to the source, Halsey's reported number one priority right now is "focusing on [her] pregnancy," and there's nothing wrong with that.

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever," the Us Weekly insider reportedly claimed. "At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that she has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, she for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love." Although Halsey has yet to confirm that Aydin is the father of her child, she's reportedly "over the moon" to become a mom and start the next chapter in her life with him. "She loves Alev and thinks he is a beautiful person," the insider reportedly added.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A few months before Halsey revealed her pregnancy, the Daily Mail published photos of the two buying art supplies together, though at the time, the outlet referred to Aydin as a "pal." They also saw the Lakers play at the Staples Center back in January 2019. "Back when I did a very cool thing," Aydin wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Halsey at the game. "I'll [probably] never get to do [it] again — massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game."

Halsey and the screenwriter also got matching tattoos back in June 2020 of the word "Seeds" written on their feet. Although that seems like the cutest thing they've done so far, that might be trumped if they one day decide to walk down the aisle.

Of course, since neither Halsey nor Aydin have yet to actually confirm their relationship (or that Aydin is the father of Halsey's baby), that dream might be too far-fetched. But a girl can dream, right?