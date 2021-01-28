I know everyone is focused on whether or not they're about to have a child together, but I'd like to take a minute to discuss what Halsey’s matching “Seeds” tattoo with Alev Aydin means. ICYMI: Last summer, Halsey and Alev got the word "Seeds" inked on their feet in each other's handwriting. Their tattoo artist, Amanda Owley, was the one who announced the news of their new ink on her Instagram on June 22.

Along with some sweet pictures of the pair and their matching tats, Owley explained what the meaning behind their new ink was. "Today I met the sweetest two people. Ashley and Alev," she wrote. "You may know her better as HALSEY @iamhalsey. "'Seeds' is for planting seeds. She said this is [cosmically] the best week to plant seeds in your life. I agree. In each other's handwriting."

I may be reading into it too much, but maybe "the best week to plant seeds in your life" might have been foreshadowing to Halsey potentially having a baby with Alev? Having a baby has commonly been referred to as planting your seed. But, hey, just spitballing here.

Halsey announced she's pregnant on Jan. 27, seven months following Amanda's Instagram sharing her and Alev's new tattoos.

Halsey shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a few extremely glamorous pictures featuring her bare belly to her Instagram. She captioned the post, "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻" and credited photographer Sam Dameshek for the gorgeous shots.

While she did not specifically say anything about who the father of the child is, she did tag Alev, a Los Angeles-based writer and producer, over her bare pregnant belly. For his part, Alev shared the post to his Instagram story alongside two red heart emojis. As if all of that didn't already scream "he's most likely the father of this child," he also commented on her post, ""heart so full, I love you, sweetness." Halsey then responded to his mega sweet comment by writing, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"

Neither Halsey nor Alev have confirmed if they're dating, but some fans certainly think so.

One thing fans do know for sure? They've got some pretty sweet matching tattoos.