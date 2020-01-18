Aquarius season is in session, which means everything you've been working diligently toward all throughout Capricorn season is now being bestowed with its own cosmic platform. Is there a catch? Perhaps, considering Aquarius season 2020 will be the worst for these three zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — but there's always a silver lining.

Futuristic Aquarius is ruled by innovative Uranus, planet of chaos, rebellion, and unexpected change. I guess you could say their electric planetary ruler speaks for itself. It's no wonder those born under this fixed air sign are typically eccentric, techie-minded, and forever determined to break the rules. Then again, this astrological season goes beyond Aquarius' sci-fi-loving personality. This is a season for connecting with likeminded individuals and making progress, in general.

Wondering what Aquarius season has in store for you? Here's why this stellar season could be a bit challenging for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces:

Cancer: This Is A Season Of Transformation For You

Capricorn season revolved around your one-on-one relationships and general ability to compromise. Saturn-Pluto in Capricorn are in the midst of destroying and reworking your previously set relationship structures. What did you learn last season? With the sun hovering over your cryptic eighth house of sex, transformation, joint ventures, and intimate unions, the essence of Aquarius is asking you to reflect on everything that's been brewing beneath the surface. This, of course, can be somewhat challenging for you, considering the effects of this transit. The worst part: You could experience extreme mood swings during this time — but they're nothing you haven't dealt with before. Right, Cancer?

Shutterstock

Scorpio: You're Looking Inward And Learning To Disconnect

You've got this, Scorpio. Capricorn season had you reflecting on your voice, thought process, and mental endurance. Now that the sun shifted into Aquarius via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, your focus is shifting toward your inner world and your loved ones. Then again, given that the energy of Aquarius prefers to detach itself from the emotional side of things, you might also feel the need to disconnect from whatever's weighing you down on the home front. Remember, the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in your communication sector had everything to do with your ability to get organized and tackle the mundane. Perhaps it's time for you to take a step back?

Pisces: You're Embracing Your Will To Be Weird

You're getting sleepier, Pisces. Aquarius governs your 12th house of closure, dreams, karma, and all things behind the scenes. Also, this is your astrological house of rulership, which makes things even more interesting. Capricorn season and the notorious Saturn-Pluto conjunction had you reworking your 11th house of teams, tribes, friendships, and sense of belonging in the world. What did you learn? Have you found your soul tribe? If you haven't yet, not to worry. You're on your way, and with the sun hovering over your 12th house of spirit, it's time for you to rest, reflect, and surrender to the infinite possibilities. It's OK to be different, Pisces; it's part of your divine charm.