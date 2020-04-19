Astrology imitates life and in life, everything is temporary. The idea that you can maintain "positive vibes only" on a constant basis is simply unrealistic, because sometimes, vibes are anything but positive. And you know what? There's nothing wrong with that. Difficult times help you appreciate the better times and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of April 20, 2020, there's no reason to be worried. Even though the cosmos are exerting more pressure on you than usual, things won't remain this heavy forever.

The sun is officially in sensual, romantic, and grounded Taurus. Even though that probably sounds relaxing and all, it could also be incredibly frustrating based on the nature of your birth chart. Taurus season is also a time of stubborn thinking, slow decision making, and of course, the slow-burning rage the bull of the zodiac is famous for. Unfortunately, if you were born with your sun or ascendant in Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, you'll might find Taurus season to be either boring or downright depressing. With the week jumping off with a lonely transit known as the sun square Saturn — planet of karma and limitations — you might be extra critical yourself and finding it especially difficult to forge a loving connection with someone.

However, if your opinion of Taurus season is that it's uneventful, the good news is this year's will be anything but. By the end of the week, the sun will join forces with Uranus — planet of erratic change and rebellion — encouraging unexpected surprises and individualistic flare. Feel free to use this energy and cultivate a more authentic and exciting sense of self.

Here's how air signs can make the best of it:

Gemini: You Might Not Feel Like Yourself During This Time

You're used to being wildly social, charismatic, and connected with the outer world, Gemini. That's why the fact that the sun has entered your 12th house of spirituality might come as a huge shock, since it encourages you to connect more deeply with your subconscious and spend some time alone. There is so much on your mind, because your intuition is brimming with important information for your spirit to process. That's why this week is a beautiful time for healing, so open your eyes to everything your heart needs. It's time to listen to your inner voice and give it whatever it needs.

Libra: Something Might Be Coming To An End In Your Life

As you take the next step in life, you're almost always leaving something else behind in the process. With the sun moving into your eighth house of transformation, you've entered an intense and heavy period of change. You already know that when one door closes, another one opens, but that doesn't make closing that door any less difficult. Sometimes, you need to find the strength to do something uncomfortable that you know will lead to something positive down the line. This week calls on you to have faith in whatever that may be.

Aquarius: You're Facing The Truth That Lies In Your Heart

It's easy to avoid your true feelings and go about your daily life filled with distractions. However, since the sun has entered your fourth house of home and family, the cosmos are encouraging you to face everything you've been avoiding. This week might have you feeling emotionally tender and sensitive to everything in your life that is far too sharp for comfort. Work on softening those sharp edges by spreading compassion, nurturing your heart, and organizing your home environment. You deserve a space where you can let down your guard.