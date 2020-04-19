Rise and shine, because Taurus season has officially arrived. There's no better time to stop and smell the roses, since Taurus season indicates you're deep into springtime and the natural world is brimming with life. It also makes way too much sense that Taurus would therefore be ruled by Venus — planet of romance and beauty — because there's something deeply grounding about this stubborn, sensual zodiac sign. Speaking of which, these zodiac signs will have the best week of April 20, 2020 — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — because who would enjoy this astrological shift more than earth signs?

Even though Taurus is known for being a slow and patient zodiac sign that prefers not to put the cart before the horse, this year's Taurus season begins with a bang. After all, the new moon in Taurus radiates throughout the cosmos just a few days after the season begins (on April 22 at 10:25 p.m., to be exact). At this point in the lunar cycle, you are encouraged to forgive yourself for the past, wipe your spiritual slate clean, and begin again. It's a time to set a fresh intention and move forward with renewed passion. Let this next chapter be filled with progress, self improvement, and most importantly, self acceptance.

The new moon isn't the only reason the beginning of Taurus season is filled with change. This week, the sun will also join forces with individualistic and rebellious Uranus, proving that this isn't your typical rodeo. This year's Taurus season will be anything but predictable, because Uranus always makes a point of inducing the most unexpected changes at the very last minute.

Ready or not, here's why earth signs have so much to look forward to:

Taurus: It's Your Time To Shine, So Let The World See Your Power

Prepare to feel more confident in your skin than you have in a long time, Taurus. The sun has entered your first house of the self and it's reenergizing your self image and realigning your spirit. This year's solar return might have you trying out things you've never had the guts to try before, or breaking free from the confines of who you thought you were. There's no shame in going against the person you've been. Life is short and you're here to experiment. Set yourself free, because you're in the mood to surprise yourself.

Virgo: You're On The Verge Of Embarking On A Great Adventure

Where will you go? Who will you meet? How will you change your mind? These are questions you have yet to answer, Virgo. The sun has entered your ninth house of adventure and philosophy, encouraging you to look outside the box and open your heart to different perspectives. Even though you're staying home right now, that doesn't mean this energy has to go to waste. There are so many ways to challenge your current perspective by creating new experiences for yourself. As long as you're learning, you're doing it right.

Capricorn: You're Feeling More Romantic & Even More Creative

If you've been struggling to feel inspired, this week should feel like a very exciting shift. You might feel more creative and willing to create something beautiful. The sun has entered your fifth house of fun and pleasure, making you feel like getting back in touch with your inner-child once again. Did I mention the fifth house also rules over romance? You might even feel more flirtatious and willing to fall madly, passionately, and hopelessly in love. Whatever you do, make sure you're having a good time. Those are the only rules you should follow this week, Capricorn.