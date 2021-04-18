Gather your bearings, because there's so much in store this week. I know I say that a lot, but the astrological forecast is full of unexpected storms and rushes of lightning. You're about to embrace a cosmic shift and April 19, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Why are earth signs absorbing all the good vibes? Well, it's all thanks to the fact that the sun enters grounded, sensual, luxurious, and fashion-forward Taurus on April 19. However, this Taurus season reveals anything but the reliable and dependable Taurus that you've come to know. This week, Taurus season has plenty of tricks up its sleeve. In fact, you might feel like change is in the air.

On April 22, Venus — planet of love and money — will join forces with erratic and unpredictable Uranus. This could cause friction in your relationship and your financial state as your desire for freedom and independence increases. However, it could also lead to exciting developments in both areas of your life. If your relationship has lost its "spark," it might inspire you to try something different to spice things up. If you're single, you might find yourself drawn to a person who's not really your "type."

The excitement doesn't stop there either. On May 24, Mercury — planet of communication and thought process — will also join forces with Uranus, leading you toward innovative ideas and perspectives. You might even experience hot flashes of intellectual and creative inspiration as you're set free from your mental confines. However, remember to keep up with your responsibilities and to consider the long term, as this aspect may encourage you to make snap decisions before you've really thought it through.

Earth signs should expect the unexpected, but that doesn't mean it won't be a wild and exciting ride. Here's why:

Taurus: It's Finally Taurus Season And You're Ready To Party

Get excited, Taurus, because it's finally your time to shine. Now that the sun in in your first house of the self, its golden, confidence-inducing vibrations are bursting through you. This Taurus season is special because it may encourage you to embrace a new part of yourself; a part of you that has always been there, lying dormant, and waiting to be awakened. There are many aspects of your personality and your identity that you may discover this Taurus season and the journey begins this week.

Virgo: You're Feeling More Romantic, Creative, And Joyful

Your artistic side is coming alive this week, Virgo. In fact, you should prepare for unexpected blasts of insight about your hobbies and your passions in life. In fact, creative breakthroughs and thunder bolts of inspiration may be headed your way. Either way, this stimulating and galvanizing energy is encouraging you to do what humans were always meant to do, and that is to be creative. Sing, dance, paint, write, craft, and let your true colors shine. It's what you were always meant to do, because your inner artist will always be a part of you.

Capricorn: You're Ready To Blast Off Into The Unknown

You may be whisked away this week, Capricorn. Unexpected adventures may grab hold of your heart, encouraging you to take a step into the road less taken. Your perspective is shifting and you may find yourself more willing to embrace a philosophy that you've never embraced before. You may even feel drawn toward opportunities to expand your knowledge and your awareness of topics that interest you. Whether you're opting for spontaneous escapades that shake you out of your norm or you read a book that changes your life, your mind is opening.