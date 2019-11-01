Applebee's $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade For November 2019 Is A Seasonal Sip

Applebee's may have stopped serving its purple, rum-filled Halloween drink, but the month of November brings a brand new libation. To get you ready for Thanksgiving, this new boozy beverage is a classic with a twist. As of Nov. 1, Applebee's $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade will be the restaurant's go-to seasonal sip for guests. Instead of ordering a typical vodka cran, you can have a taste of this new drink for only a dollar.

The press release from Applebee's states that the $1 special for November is "a delicious blend of vodka, Tropicana lemonade, and Ocean Spray cranberry juice." All that in a 10-ounce glass for a buck? Sign me up. Not only does this concoction sound like it's perfect for Thanksgiving, but the addition of lemonade makes it a fun tweak on a traditional drink.

The vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's, Patrick Kirk, expressed his excitement for the upcoming holiday season. In the press release, Kirk stated that the Vodka Cranberry Lemonade $1 deal is "the best drink deal you'll find this November across the country," calling it "Black Friday every day at Applebee's."

Now that it's full speed ahead toward the holidays — which includes holiday gifting and a fear of emptying your wallet — a celebratory $1 drink from Applebee's will help you prep for the holiday season and spend some time with friends and fam, without having to worry about some social time being too expensive. If you're 21 years and older, you can score the Vodka Cranberry Lemonade all November long at participating restaurant locations.

Don't be too bummed out if you missed out on the October "Neighborhood Drink of the Month." Applebee's $1 Vampire was a purple rum punch that was oh-so-seasonal, but TBH, Vodka Cranberry Lemonade sounds like the best way to ring in November.

While you're at Applebee's, you may want to stop in and grab the chain's 25-cent boneless wing deal while it's still available. This deal began on Monday, Oct. 28, just in time for tailgating season, but you may miss it if you don't hurry. The 25-cent boneless wings deal means that you can order 10 wings for $2.50. So, if you think about it, you can get a Vodka Cranberry Lemonade plus an order of 10 boneless wings and be at $3.50 before tax and tip. Or heck, throw in a few more wings and you'll still be eating a meal for under $10.

The 25-cent wing deal is only available on dine-in orders at Applebee's, which makes it the perfect spot to watch whatever game is on. With football, basketball, and hockey all in season, there are plenty of games to choose from. So, if you were already planning to be at Applebee's to watch the game and eat some wings, you can now treat yourself to a $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade to top it all off. IDK about you, but boneless wings and a fall-inspired sip definitely sounds like a great way to celebrate all that November has to offer.