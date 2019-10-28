Applebee’s 25-Cent Boneless Wings Deal Is The Ultimate Bargain

It's officially tailgating season with baseball, basketball, hockey, and football all currently filling up your calendar with games, but thanks to Applebee's, that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune on your game day spread. Applebee’s 25-cent boneless wings deal is here to heat up game day in the most finger-licking way possible, and I have a feeling that everyone in your crew will be so on board for these savings. Grab the ranch, because this limited-time promo is sure to spice things up.

According to press materials, Applebee's is kicking off the week of Monday, Oct. 28 with what can only be described as a touchdown when it comes to food deals. IMHO, Buffalo wings might just be the GOAT of all tailgating bites, which is why I readied my tastebuds and got all my stretchy pants out of hibernation when I saw that Applebee's will be offering its crispy fried boneless wings covered in spicy Buffalo sauce for just a quarter each "for a limited time" at participating locations.

As a refresher, that means that you'll be getting all of the "crispy breaded pieces of juicy, tender boneless chicken tossed in Classic Hot Buffalo sauce" that your stomach can handle, which feels like a win in and of itself no matter how your favorite team does that day. I did the math, and that means that you'll only be spending $2.50 on an order of 10 of these drool-inducing bad boys or a fiver for 20. Even if you decide to bring a couple friends and go all out with 50 boneless wings, the total will come down to just $12.50. In other words, this tasty deal is here to save you serious bank all season long, so you definitely won't want to sleep on filling up before the game or snacking all throughout halftime.

Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in a press release:

Boneless Wings are a crowd-favorite at Applebee’s, and we’re excited to be able to offer them to our guests at the great value of 25¢ each. While debating sports is as American as Apple Pie, we know our Applebee's Boneless Wings in Classic Buffalo Sauce is a fan-favorite everyone enjoys!

One thing to note is that the promotion is only valid for dine-in customers, but I'd rest assured that all Applebee's locations have plenty of TVs spread throughout the restaurant so you don't have to worry about missing any of the action while you're nomming on your wings spread. I'd also keep in mind that celery and dipping sauce is extra, so diners should factor that in when figuring out their game day budget.

Applebee's Grill & Bar on YouTube

On the flip side, one of the benefits of dining in at an Applebee's is that you'll be able to take advantage of some of the chain's incredibly cheap drink deals. In addition to a spooktacular $1 Vampire cocktail that comes topped with fangs and features notes of rum as well as tropical flavors like strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and pineapple, you can score Long Island Iced Teas for just 50 cents until the end of the month.

Again, these deals on sips and wings are currently happening at Applebee's restaurants for a limited time, so I'd put together your game day crew and make moves on a wallet-friendly happy hour this week.