You're probably already familiar with Applebee's tradition of offering a monthly deal on a boozy special. In fact, the chain calls the discounted sip its "Neighborhood Drink of the Month." Not missing the opportunity to get in on some spooky fun for October, the restaurant chain is releasing a very on-theme beverage that will only cost you a buck. Applebee's Halloween 2019 drink deal, the $1 Vampire, is a seriously fangtastic sip that'll beat almost any happy hour deal out there.

In an Oct. 1 press release, Applebee's announced the arrival of its monthly libation, and you guys, it sounds like there are no tricks and all treats in this fruity concoction. According to the drink description from the brand, this vibrant purple sip combines "rum, strawberry, dragon fruit, passion fruit, and a dash of pineapple," finished with a cherry on top. So, yeah, it's basically a rum punch. What makes that so Halloween-y? Well, the plastic fangs topper, of course.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's, seems particularly proud of the fact that guests can walk away with a costume after ordering this bargain cocktail. In the release, Kirk shared:

The $1 Vampire is a freaky tiki drink served with a side of fangs. Seriously, where else can you buy a delicious cocktail and walk away with a Halloween costume for only a buck?

TBH, he's not wrong: A $1 costume is not easy to come by. Of course, you must be 21 years or older to order up your $1 Vampire, but if you are old enough and enjoy one this month, Applebee's wants you to share your fang pics on your social media accounts with #DollarVampire. Ooh, I have a feeling fangs selfies about be a whole ~thing~.

Now, if you are headed to Applebee's, there's a good chance you're looking for something to chow down on in addition to sipping a $1 Vampire. Luckily, the chain is also running a promotion on Pasta and Grill combos all October long.

Per an email from Applebee's, the deal is available in locations nationwide, and it starts at $9.99 for a one grilled entree and one pasta dish. When it comes to picking out your combo, there are plenty of options from which to choose. On the grill side, there are four protein options, including dishes like a 6-ounce USDA Select Top Sirloin or a Blackened Cajun Salmon. Within the three pasta options, you can choose from Smoky Mozzarella Ravioli with Tomato Cream Sauce, Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli, or Stuffed Rigatoni with Tomato Meat Sauce. There are 12 total combos, and seeing as though the $1 Vampire deal is also good all October long, you should have plenty of reasons to celebrate Halloween at Applebee's all month long.

This isn't Applebee's first time celebrating the holiday with a special sip. You might recall that the chain released the Dollar Zombie drink for its October 2018 deal. If you tried last year's sip, you likely have a good idea of what the $1 Vampire will taste like, since the Dollar Zombie was also a mix of rum and fruity flavors. Rather than including a souvenir topper, though, last year's drink was finished off with a gummy brain. LOL, I'm all for candy in my cocktail, but I am much more here for the take-home goody in the $1 Vampire. Luckily, you have all October long to suck one down and get a costume out of it. Cheers!