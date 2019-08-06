Antoni Porowski & Trace Lehnhoff Have Split After A Year Of Dating

For those who eat, sleep, and breathe all things celebrity relationships, almost any time a couple calls it quits, it can feel like you're personally going through the heartache. No? Just me? Well, in the most recent heartbreak news, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Trace Lehnhoff have split after a year of dating, and it is a sad day for those who were 'shipping these two real hard. Regardless of how badly you want two people to be together, some relationships are only meant to last for so long, and it appears that's what happened with Porowski and Lehnhoff.

"The relationship ran its course," a source close to the situation reportedly told PEOPLE on Aug. 6. "Things just didn't work out, and he is concentrating on work." In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Porowski opened up a little bit about the split and how he was living his life since. "I'm single now, and it's been a good opportunity to connect with friends," he said, and then shared that he likes to have small dinner parties at his house. "I'll make food for them, and we'll all hang out in the kitchen. We'll nosh on like a cheese and charcuterie board, and then I’ll make a dish. Then, we sit down and enjoy it. That's my very favorite," he continued. "Being able to be free and have fun with friends is the ultimate luxury these days."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Porowski revealed that he and now-ex Lenhoff met in a very 2019 way. "We met on Instagram," he said on the show — which seemed to have worked out well for them for some time. The reality TV stars (Lehnhoff is an alum from Bravo's Flipping Out) started dating around "mid, end of Queer Eye, so like over the summer," Porowski told Cohen in March 2019. They kept things kind of on the down-low until December 2018, when Porowski and Lehnhoff made their red carpet debut the GQ Men of the Year event, E! News reported at the time.

A few days later, they both made their relationship Instagram official, though the first picture Porowski reportedly posted of them holding hands can no longer be found on his account. (Lehnhoff's account is still flooded with pictures of the two of them.)

Before he was linked to Lehnhoff, Porowski was in a relationship with boyfriend of seven years, Joey Krietemeyer. At the time of that split, his Queer Eye co-star Karamo Brown reportedly told Us Weekly Porowski was doing just fine. "Antoni's just happy in his life," Brown said. "He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don't realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So, I just love that he's happy."

Recently, Porowski has been rumored to be romantically linked to Queer Eye co-star, Jonathan Van Ness. Though they certainly do look cute together (read: here, here, and definitely here) and have been playfully flirting with each other all over social media, on a recent appearance on Strahan and Sara, they officially shut down the rumors... for now. When asked if there was any truth to the rumors, Van Ness and Porowski both chimed in. "We're bored," Van Ness said laughing. "We have way too much free time on our hands sometimes, honestly," Porowski added.

Although it seems like everyone's favorite food expert is currently single, one thing's for sure: He's got great taste, so here's hoping his next bae makes him just as happy as he deserves to be.