With Keeping Up with the Kardashians slated to end in 2021, some fans have suggested Kris Jenner might join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While fans think it's a reasonable transition for the momager, host extraordinaire Andy Cohen, thinks otherwise. Jenner would obviously make a great addition to the cast, but Andy Cohen's response to the Kris Jenner Real Housewives rumors brings up an important point.

Following Kim Kardashian's announcement that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will come to an end in 2021 on Tuesday, Sept. 8, fans immediate began speculating what Jenner's next move would be. Since Jenner was one of the driving forces behind the show, it's only natural to assume she'll find a new home in the reality TV world. With this in mind, fans pointed to Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), because of Jenner's A-list status, the similarities between the two reality shows' formats, and her connections with some of the Bravo stars. Both RHOBH and KUWTK share a docu-drama style that they helped popularize in modern reality TV. Plus, it doesn't hurt that she and Kyle Richards are BFFs. The problem is, Cohen doesn't think Jenner would ever want to do the show.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Cohen sat down to talk about the rumors during SiriusXM's "Radio Andy." Cohen, who started the conversation by talking about KUWTK coming to an end, said he didn't think Jenner would ever want to do RHOBH. “I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over,” he said. “Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?"

Cohen continued, "She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show. She wouldn’t have control over the edits. I think for someone who is used to having so much power on a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kim K announced the end of the show on Instagram alongside an earlier KUWTK promo shot. "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she wrote. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

You can listen to Cohen's thoughts about Jenner's next moves below.

Only time will tell if Jenner becomes one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Cohen brings up a good point, so sadly, this fan theory may not become a reality.