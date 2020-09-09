It's hard to imagine reality TV without the Kardashians, which is why some fans think Kris Jenner will jump on board a new reality dynasty now that her series is ending. In case you missed the big news, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end next year, but fans know all too well everyone's favorite momager always has a backup plan. The fan theory going viral right now is that Kris Jenner will join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But will it actually happen?

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Kim Kardashian shocked every TV fan with the surprise announcement that after 20 seasons, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will come to an end in 2021. The long-running series is widely credited with popularizing the modern docu-drama format of reality television, and was instrumental in catapulting the whole Kardashian-Jenner family to A-list celebrity status. KUWTK premiered in 2007, chronicling the day-to-day lives of the Kardashian family, and has continued for 13 years. The series is currently in the middle of Season 18, and Kim's Instagram post confirmed the family will premiere just two more seasons before saying goodbye to KUWTK.

After the news broke, there was one name on every fan's lips. Kris was considered the driving force behind KUWTK, with fans consistently joking that she was a master at making reality TV drama. That's why so many people took to Twitter to suggest Jenner will join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills now that her reality show is ending.

While the Real Housewives theory is just some wishful thinking at this point, it would make sense for Kris if she does want to stay in the reality TV game. Bravo's sprawling franchise premiered around the same time as KUWTK and popularized the same brand of documentary-style reality drama, so it would be a very familiar format for Kris to work in.

Plus, Kris is already close friends with some of the RHOBH cast. She and Kyle Richards are besties, so much so that there have been rumors about Kris appearing on the series in the past. While KUWTK is coming to an end, RHOBH shows no signs of slowing down, so maybe next year would be the perfect time for Kris to jump to another reality juggernaut and keep her title as the queen of reality TV.