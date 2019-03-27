While I love smelling good as much as the next person, I've never managed to be the kind of put-together person who remembers to spritz her neck with perfume before leaving the house. With so many other things going on in the morning, a quick swipe of deodorant is often as close as I'll get, but now that I've come across a fun, innovative new way to wear perfume, maybe I'll finally be able to commit. The Amkiri Visual Fragrances are the latest in fragrance technology, and they make looking cool and smelling great as easy and enticing as possible. Just as I can't commit to a fragrance, I also can't commit to a permanent tattoo on my body, and this creative product is helping me kill two (Temporary!) birds with one stone.

To be clear, I own a ton of gorgeous fragrances, and I do use them on occasion. But I rarely get my money's worth from a bottle, and have to place it in a spot that's borderline in my way in the mornings to ensure I remember to apply it. If I had some of Amkiri's latest launches, though, I have a feeling it would be another story. Amkiri create personalized tattoo scents, dubbed the world's first visual fragrances, that can be personalized to look any way you want.

Their products apply like eyeliner, look like tattoos, and smell like perfume. Beyond innovative:

You can use stencils or go freehand to personalize your tattoo, and the larger your piece, the more pungent your perfume:

Amkiri sell individual Freehand Wands ($50, amkiri.com), which have a fine tip with which you can apply their included visual fragrance, as well as sets including a Wand and Stencils ($60, amkiri.com), in case you don't like the idea of drawing your own design. Either way, it's a heck of a lot more fun and unique than spritzing on a basic perfume.

Freehand Wand $50 Amkiri Buy Now

Wand & Stencils $60 Amkiri Buy Now

You can do a little:

Or a lot:

Imagine applying your visual fragrance for festival season? Showing off a fun tattoo on a beach day? These babies scream summer, if you ask me. The scent itself claims to last up to 12 hours on the skin, and is designed to be as universal as possible, with a little something for everyone and nothing too bold or offensive. On the Amkiri site, the notes are described as follows: "Light and refreshing spearmint meets rich and spicy undertones of ginger oil and juniper berry. Hints of musk and cedar wood round out this dreamy and sensual scent." Yum.

As for the visuals, they're hypoallergenic, water and sweat resistant, and can be easily removed with soap and water:

Only White and Charcoal are available at the moment, but the brand sometimes posts pops of metallics, so fingers crossed they drop a gold to match my summertime glow:

For a long time, fragrance has been marketed as something incredibly personal. In reality, though, so many people buy up the same bottles as one another, so where's the individuality in that? Amkiri sells just one scent, but in giving customers the ability to craft their own tattoo-like visuals, they really nail the personalization aspect. Plus, it's cute, and I can totally see myself decking my bod out in head-to-toe Amkiri ink when the weather warms up.