This year's hottest trends have taken their places in stores and online, which means it's time for the Black Friday fun to begin. Truthfully, the day of deep discounts can be a marathon, even if you're sitting at home and virtually adding to your shopping cart. Pace yourself and make a plan to shop American Eagle's Black Friday 2020 sale. It's the place to snag loungewear that'll keep you cozy all season long, and beyond.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, major retailers are making it easy for shoppers to take advantage of some of the greatest deals of the season by shopping online from the comfort and safety of their own homes. If you leave your home to shop in person, it's necessary to take the proper safety precautions, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as wearing a mask, carrying and using hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol, and not touching your mouth, eyes, and nose. It's also important to keep in mind that anytime you come into contact with people who you haven't been quarantining with, you're at risk of transmitting or contracting the coronavirus.

This year, AE's Black Friday sale kicks off on Friday, Nov. 27 and goes through Saturday, Nov. 28. During this time, shoppers can enjoy sweet discounts on a range of products, including 40% off items in the Aerie collection, all underwear being 10 for $30, and $20 bralettes. You can even score a free blanket with a purchase of $75 or more.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Some items you might want to have on your radar include the Aerie New Love Corded Hoodie ($25, American Eagle) which is a must for getting comfy this winter, and the Aerie Cloud Sherpa Oversized Button Pullover ($27, American Eagle) that'll look great paired with workout leggings. You might also want to find just the right bralette, like Aerie's Festive Lace Padded Racerback Bralette, to rock underneath a big, chunky sweater for any outdoor plans this winter.

Before you head to checkout, though, you might want to consider signing up for AE's rewards program to get a bit more bang for your buck. This program includes exclusive deals like free shipping and returns on purchases over $50, a birthday coupon, and the chance to earn $5 rewards by racking up points. To get points, just make a purchase. The more you buy, the more you have a chance to "level up" as well, and earn more points per $1 spent.

Read up on the details of the rewards program on American Eagle's site, and sign up by creating an account with your email, phone number, and name. Then, when you're Black Friday shopping, be sure to sign into your account to get started with your points. The future you will adore having a $5 reward to spend on leggings, swim, or another pair of jeans.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.