If you’ve been envious of everyone else’s winter Zara hauls, then your glory days are quickly approaching. Zara’s 2020 Black Friday sale is just around the corner, and it’s oozing with your everyday staples, your new trends, your risk-taking pieces, and then some. From tailored leather trousers to shackets to shearling accessories to corseted knits, all the trends you’ve been wanting to try this season are abundant and (even more) affordable thanks to Zara's Black Friday deals.

Although Zara is known for keeping everyone in suspense about the exact details of their deals until they drop, you should feel cautiously optimistic about 2020 based on past years' sales. In previous years, Zara has offered 30% off the whole website, but last year, they surprised shoppers by announcing on Thanksgiving that select pieces would be a whopping 50% off. Even better, they launched the sale at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving and extended it until 3 a.m. ET the following Saturday morning. Don’t worry; I did the math, and that is 31 hours of pure! shopping! paradise!

For the hands-on shopper, this year will look a little different and a lot more unpredictable. With coronavirus cases rising in most states, the in-person experience will most likely depend on the restrictions and current state of COVID-19 in your area. Zara has yet to confirm they will be open and offering in-person shopping for Black Friday, so it is imperative that you keep a close eye on the plan at your store.

Although you’re safest shopping from behind your screen, if you do choose to shop in-store, be sure to shop with the utmost regard for any posted placards, rules, and restrictions in your local Zara, as these are meant to keep you and others safe. Plan to adhere to the most recent CDC guidelines regarding running essential errands, including wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth and remaining at least 6 feet away from others when possible.

If you’re one to get overwhelmed or lack patience for combing through the site, keep scrolling for a personalized edit of all the pieces you definitely won’t want to overlook this Black Friday.

This turtleneck knit dress is dripping in sequins, making it the ultimate winter white frock. Contrast it with some chunky black combat boots for a full ~look~.

In subtle olive green, this structured knit is perfectly on-trend for this season. The shoulder pads and corset-esque ribbing make this top's silhouette extra appealing.

You'll want to run — not walk — to get this best-selling bag on sale. It features two of the seasons biggest trends: shearling and quilting.

With the shacket trend only escalating, this fleece overshirt is a unique and textural way to wear the trend.

The sock boot meets the combat boot in this shoe, and I am not mad at it. These bulky black boots serve plenty of details, from knit to zippers to a trendy lug sole.

This is your exaggerated version of the flannel overshirt, made of a pinnacle cozy wool blend.

Sweater vests are your quirky dress up or down trend, and this cute floral one can do both. Wear over a white T-shirt and grey joggers for errands or an all-black 'fit and boots for dinner.

I've never met a puffer I didn't like, and this one is no different. With textured details and a soft exterior, this puffer is as luxurious as it is functional.

These faux leather shorts are the ideal transitional dressing piece. They can be paired with a T-shirt and chunky socks or with a sweater, tights, and boots, depending on the weather.

This perfect throw-on dress can be styled up or down and comes in a few easy-to-wear colors. Pull together with sneakers for a day look or add a leather jacket and knee-high boots to take this dress into the night.

Animal print denim is the ultimate statement, and these snakeskin jeans are just *chef's kiss*. Style with a black T-shirt and boots for an easy, no-fuss 'fit.

This hybrid piece doubles as a top and a scarf. Layer over a bodysuit with jeans or a slip dress with sneakers for a uniquely sophisticated ensemble.

These aren't the viral TikTok jeans, but are another Zara denim piece that your closet needs. These dart-front jeans have button details and a signature blue wash.

The chunky chain detailing elevates these square-toe white boots, i.e. the ideal alternative to your over-worn, everyday black bootie.

Consider this your one-stop shop for the optimal loungewear outfit. This cozy jumpsuit trumps your coordinating knit set and is partially made of sustainable materials.