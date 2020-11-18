Every time the season changes, I find myself sick of all my clothes and begin a fresh hunt for new pieces, blissfully ignorant to the fact that this cycle is never-ending. Obviously, changing up my whole wardrobe every three months or so can really add up. That's why I'm not going to miss out on a single one of Zara's Black Friday 2020 deals. The brand always has fashionable pieces I know I can style in countless ways and wear for years to come. It's like every one of its pieces is a staple and a statement piece at the same time — and they're all priced pretty reasonably. Given how rare the clothing store's big sales are — and how quickly items sell out — you'll want to set at least three alarms for Zara's Black Friday 2020 sale.

Usually, the Spanish fashion label is notoriously tight-lipped about what shoppers can expect for its Black Friday deals, so unsurprisingly, nothing has been confirmed for this year just yet. In previous years, Zara consistently offered 30% off site-wide for Black Friday, but in 2019 Zara upped its game and offered a full 50% off select items online and in-store, in addition to its usual Black Friday deal. Fingers crossed Zara decides to outdo itself again this year.

I can't confirm or deny exactly what amazing styles are going to be discounted this year, but assuming there's a blanket Black Friday discount, I know all the pieces I have my eyes on. As Zara doesn't offer many sales throughout the year, expect pieces to sell out quickly. Even though Nov. 27 isn't here yet, get ready for Zara's 2020 Black Friday sale now by bookmarking the below items STAT.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These Flared Sequin Leggings ($70, Zara) already have me dreaming of New Years' Eve, but you don't need a big event to rock them. You can pair these pants with a black graphic tee for a causal, albeit it very chic, look.

If you're looking to fulfill your desire to look like you live on the rainy British countryside, the Embroider Knit Sweater ($50, Zara) belongs in your closet. The floral details on the Peter Pan collar will give your layers a little extra pop, while the three-quarter-length sleeves will keep you from overheating.

I'm immediately in love with any dress that can be referred to as "slinky," and this Satin Lingerie Style Dress ($40, Zara) is no different. The satin material catches light, and the asymmetrical buttons down the side are unlike any other slip dress in your closet.

Nothing says "cozily wrapped up" quite like a faux fur coat. The high lapels and deep pockets of this Faux Fur Oversized Coat ($129, Zara) are great for hiding all of you from the cold.

The extra flounce and ruffled details of the Animal Print Shirt ($40, Zara) takes it from just another blouse in your closet to a statement maker. You can streamline it with a pair of trousers or wear it with your favorite mini skirt for a going-out 'fit.

Is it even a blazer if it isn't tweed? The Plaid Blazer ($90, Zara) is the quintessential blazer everyone needs in their closet, but a whole lot more fun. The bright red pattern and gold buttons make a perfect sartorial statement.

Cottagecore lives on in the Strap Pinafore Skirt ($70, Zara), as the Little House on the Prairie vibes are strong with this item. Pretty much any button-down, sweater, or turtleneck you own will look amazing with this dress.

Add some shine to your life with this Hooded Puffer Jacket ($90, Zara). The roomy hood will protect you from all the winter elements, but most importantly, the color will ensure you're not lost in the black coat crowds.

Coveralls are great, because they are an entire, no-fuss outfit in one piece, and the Long Denim Jumpsuit ($70, Zara) comes in everyone's favorite, easy-to-wear fabric.

You'll feel super foxy in this fox-hunt Printed Blouse ($36, Zara). The running dogs graphic is super unique and colorful design that easily pairs with any bottom.