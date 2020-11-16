Whenever I'm in the mood to shop and get some new digs, the first place I turn to is Zara. It's always serving the most fashion-forward, must-haves for pretty reasonable prices. But now that Zara's 2020 Black Friday sale is almost here, I'm practically vibrating with excitement. It's one thing to buy great new pieces you'll love all season, it's a completely different (and sometimes dangerous) thing buying them on sale. Given how good Zara's regular, albeit rare, sales are, there's a lot to look forward to this year.

So far, the clothing brand hasn't released any details about its Black Friday sale. The brand is usually tight-lipped about Black Friday details until right before the day, so this isn't out of the ordinary. Given previous Black Friday sales from previous years, though, things are looking good. In the past, Zara has offered 30% off its entire website, but last year, it changed things up in an even better way. In 2019, the brand announced the day before Black Friday that select items would be up to 50% off. The sale also began on Thanksgiving day at 8 p.m. ET online but wasn't active in stores until Black Friday. The sale ran until 3 a.m. ET on Saturday. If the brand repeats this process, that means you may be able to shop from Nov. 26 until Nov. 28 for a few days of glorious Zara deals.

Now, considering we're still in the midst of a global pandemic, Zara's in-person shopping experience — in terms of Black Friday opening hours, in-store health and safety protocols, etc. — will look a lot different. It's unclear what Zara's Black Friday hours are for its stores, and this will largely depend on your location, the state of coronavirus where you live, and any government-implemented restrictions. Several brands like Ulta and Sephora have opted to close completely on Thanksgiving Day, and Zara may very well follow suit. You'll want to keep your eyes peeled on the store's website to know the Black Friday plan at your location if you plan to shop IRL. Usually, on Black Friday, Zara opened select locations a few hours earlier than their normal opening times.

If you're able to, consider shopping Zara's Black Friday offerings online or via the app. Black Friday historically draws record crowds to stores, which has the potential to be catastrophic with regard to spreading the coronavirus. Do not leave your home if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19. If you do plan to shop in-store, you must plan to follow the most recent CDC guidelines regarding running essential errands, as well as any posted health and safety guidance within Zara locations. That means wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth at all times, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others as much as possible, and sanitizing your hands often.

Like with every Black Fridays in recent history, there are a ton of sales happening, so it's super easy to miss out on dream items you didn't even know you needed. I've compiled a list of must-have Zara pieces you'll want to have bookmarked when the day arrives. If these pieces go on sale, your future fall and winter wardrobe will be next-level.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Double Breasted Buttoned Coat ($129, Zara) is cozy, elegant, and made from at least 25% recycled material. It's great alone for fall days, or you can layer it up to be extra warm throughout the winter.

To live out your best '90s fantasy, this Plaid Dress ($50, Zara) gives off serious grunge vibes. You're only heavy eyeliner, an oversized flannel, and a choker away from looking like a character from My So Called Life.

You may have thought sweater vests were just for your grandfather, but this look is quickly becoming a must-wear trend. If you want to get in on it, the Knit Vest ($40, Zara) adds a pop of color to all your button-downs and is made with a wool blend to keep you toasty.

Zara's shoe section is my Achilles heel of the store, no pun intended. The selection's always immaculate, and I can never leave the store or the site without at least one new pair of kicks. For the brand's Black Friday sale, I definitely have my eye on the Methacrylate Heel Ankle Boots ($70, Zara). The block heel is comfortable to wear, and I love the added detail of it being clear.

The Knit Jumpsuit ($70, Zara) is like a mix of the iconic Chanel suit with pajamas. It looks both impossibly classy and like you could easily curl up in bed wearing this piece. You also won't overheat in this knitwear piece with it's button top and short silhouette.

When I secured my first internship, the first thing I did was go to Zara to get a blazer. The store houses a ton of great workwear choices, but the Faux Leather Blazer ($119, Zara) is especially alluring because you can dress it up professionally, in a chic going-out way, or totally casually.

Is it a skirt? Is it shorts? Better: It's both. The Double Button Skort ($40, Zara) is the best of your favorite childhood piece in a newer, fresh, streamlined shape.

Zara's Toggle Dress ($70, Zara) looks like something Kate Middleton would wear to some quintessential royal event. While you may not have something like that on your calendar, it also works wonderfully for any holiday parties or days when you just want to feel a bit fancier.

It's so easy to spend the bleaker months exclusively in darker colors, which is exactly why you should shake things up with the firetruck-red High-Waisted Pants ($40, Zara). They're made with at least 25% recycled materials and will add a little fun to your day-to-day staples.

There'll come a point during this frigid season when you just want to be completely wrapped up in a puffer jacket. But rather than the long, overwhelming poufs of your past, the Contrasting Puffer Jacket ($90, Zara) is stylishly cropped. As I'm not much of a scarf person, my favorite feature is definitely the high double collar. You'll be super protected when temperatures drop below freezing with this in your closet.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.