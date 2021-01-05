All The Dan & Phil Shop Merch You Need To Celebrate The YouTubers' Return

It seems like 2021 is already off to a great start, especially for fans of popular YouTubers Dan Howell and Phil Lester who just posted their first video together in two years. Not only is there a new video, but you can also get your hands on all the Dan and Phil Shop merch you need to celebrate their return. The online shop sells super cute loungewear staples like hoodies, tees, and bunny slippers that'll keep you cozy while catching up on and rewatching the duo's content.

The last time Howell posted on YouTube was his coming out video back in June 2019. Since then, he's been taking a break from posting on YouTube regularly to focus on himself. Howell also mentions in the new Dan and Phil YouTube video that some things were supposed to happen in 2020, but just like the rest of the year, they didn't go according to plan. However, the pair did reveal that they bought a house together, which is some pretty exciting news.

As far as more videos to come, that's "up in the air," according to Howell, but the duo continues to describe the break as a "pause." That means Dan and Phil can press play at any time, so you'll want to be prepared by having some fun Dan and Phil Shop merch on hand to rep your fave YouTubers.

1. An Interactive Introverts Hoodie Interactive Introverts Hoodie $25 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop There's nothing cozier than a hoodie, so show your fave YouTubers some love with this black hoodie from Dan and Phil's Interactive Introverts tour. If you missed the tour back in 2018, watch the Interactive Introverts DVD while wearing this hoodie, and it'll be like you were there ($6, Dan and Phil Shop).

2. A Marble Hexagon T-Shirt Marble Hexagon T-Shirt $10 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop Tie-dye is the vibe, so add this black and white marble tee to your shopping cart ASAP. Complete your look with a messy bun and a white boho headband for a totally chill work from home look.

3. A Gradient Phone Case Gradient Phone Case $5 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop This purple to blue gradient phone case will make a cool statement in your #OOTD mirror pics. It's transparent so you could even take it to the next level by creating an aesthetic DIY phone case with magazine cutouts and photos.

4. Bunny Slippers Bunny Slippers $7 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop If your feet get cold, these bunny slippers are here to warm them up. They are incredibly cute and the cherry on top of your loungewear look. Be sure to snap a pic rocking them and pair it with a punny caption like, "Some bunny loves you."

5. A Galaxy Sweater Galaxy Sweater $17 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop This sweater may not outwardly scream Dan and Phil and is even described as a "low-key" representation of the duo, but real fans will know where you got it from. Wear it with some space buns to match the cosmic theme.

6. A Llama Hat Llama Hat $10 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop This danisnotonfire llama hat is such a cute and cozy accessory. There's also an AmazingPhil lion one so you and your roomie can coordinate. They'll come in handy when you don't have time to do your hair. Simply put on your hat and it's no prob-llama at all.

7. A Lion Pocket Tee Lion Pocket T-shirt $10 | Dan and Phil Shop See on Dan and Phil Shop This pocket tee will make a great addition to your loungewear basics. It's simple enough that you can wear it with joggers or sweatpants while you're lion around the house, and it'll even look cute with your fave denim skirt or jeans.