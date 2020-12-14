After months of scrolling through TikTok, you're likely very familiar with every member of the infamous Hype House. These influencers and content creators put out TikToks and YouTube videos on the reg, and even have the coolest merchandise. Not only do they look cozy AF, but Hype House's Kouvr's holiday 2020 merch is just what you need to keep yourself warm this cozy time of year and beyond.

The Hype House is no stranger to merch lines. Kouvr has had a few super sweet merch drops this year, including her Halloween collection, complete with vibrant tie-dye garments, and a fall line that had a very throwback '90s vibe. Now, Kouvr's holiday line is perfect for rockin' around the Christmas tree in all winter long. The collection is teal and pink, and consists of a tee, hoodie, sweatpants, cozy socks, and an adorable beanie for extra chilly days.

Kouvr announced her merch drop in a TikTok she posted, captioning it with, "BTW Christmas merch is out now too!" The video features her wearing the hoodie in the collection, while dancing around and getting ready in her bathroom with her cats. Now, you can get yourself some Kouvr Christmas merch, too, and have yourself a very merry Christmas making TikToks at home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. This Christmas Beanie Christmas Beanie $25 | Kouvr See on Kouvr You'll be the "CEO of mood" while wearing this pink and teal beanie. This cute mantra can be seen on a lot of Kouvr's merch, like her cropped tee ($21, Kouvr) and graffiti bucket hat ($30, Kouvr). Now, you can rock this cool phrase on a holiday beanie all winter long. This hat is not just a statement piece, but will also keep you extra warm when you're playing in the snow or taking your pup for a walk.

2. This Christmas Tee Christmas Tee $30 | Kouvr See on Kouvr You can't go wrong with a cute tee. Get this Christmas shirt for all your housemates, so everyone can be matching for a group pic by the Christmas tree. This shirt can be styled with your fave pair of leggings when you're simply hanging out at home, scrolling through TikTok.

3. These Christmas Sweatpants Christmas Sweatpants $55 | Kouvr See on Kouvr Sweatpants have truly taken over your wardrobe this year. There's nothing you'd rather be wearing when you're working from home all day long than a cozy pair of sweatpants. Get a brand new pair of teal Christmas sweats to switch things up from your usual black or grey go-to's.

4. These Christmas Socks Christmas Socks $15 | Kouvr See on Kouvr Nothing is worse than having cold feet. A super easy solution is to have a cute pair of socks ready to slip into. These Christmas socks match Kouvr's entire collection and are adorable on their own or when you're wearing them with your fave sneaks.