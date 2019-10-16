Aldi is making me so excited for the holidays this year. The holiday season is on the horizon, and though most of us are still putting those finishing touches on our Halloween costumes, there are some that are planning ahead to the holiday season. Yes, even up to New Year's Eve. Thankfully, Aldi is providing us with a multitude of fun seasonal products this year, so get ready to break out those noisemakers and don those New Year's hats. Aldi's 2020 New Year's Countdown Calendar is the perfect way to get ready for the New Year with some bubbly spirits.

Looking to celebrate your countdown to New Year's just a little more than usual? Aldi's 2020 New Year's Countdown Calendar makes it so easy to do just that. You'll be able to find this Sparkling Wine calendar at an Aldi near you as soon as Dec. 4, according to an email from the brand. This calendar brings the countdown experience as soon as Christmas Day, aka Dec. 25, hits. It comes with seven small bottles of sparkling wine. So, from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, 2019, you can sip on a different kind of sparkling wine each day to make your evenings sparkle. If you ask me, this is a wonderful way to kick off the new year and keep your spirits high. Besides, you have to have a little fun before you start working on all of those New Year's resolutions, right? (If I actually follow through with them this year is way beside the point.)

Aldi brings the festive mood directly to you in a cute little box full of seven 187-milliliter bottles for $24.99. Wondering what types of sparkling wine are inside?

From Dec. 25 through Dec. 31, if you're 21 years or older, you'll get to enjoy a bottle of Brut Rosé, Moscato d’Asti, Cava, Prosecco, Sparkling Rosé Extra Dry, Sparkling Chardonnay ICE, and Sparkling Pinot Noir ICE. All of these sparkling wines originate from Spain, Italy, or France, so you're getting a fun sampler of imported sparkling wines. I'm definitely here for it.

If you're trying to celebrate your holidays thoroughly, you may also want to take a look at Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar, which you can find at Aldi's that sell alcohol on Nov. 6 for $69.99. This advent calendar has a total of 24 small bottles of wine to try up to Dec. 24. Can it get much better than that? If you have always wanted to try a variety of wines, but usually don't because you're afraid of buying an entire bottle of one you've never had before, this is going to give you a fun seasonal taste test, without much of that worry.

They also have a fun Beer Advent Calendar for $49.99 at Aldi U.S. stores that same release date of Nov. 6, and it features "a variety of imported beer including six core range selections, two ALDI finds, and seven exclusive varieties," according to Aldi's blog.

Apparently all of these offerings sell pretty fast, so if I were you I would be lining up on the day they drop in store. Furthermore, you are limited to two purchases of one of the advent calendars, so you can only buy two of each kind. If you're planning on sharing the boozy love this season, you may want to think about who you're gifting.

I'm not sure if I'll get to pick up all of these products, but I do know I'm marking my calendar for Aldi's 2020 New Year's Countdown Calendar with seven sparkling wine varieties. If I'm celebrating leaving behind 2019 and its fun times like #HotGirlSummer and the rise of White Claw, then I wanna do it in the best way possible and bring some good sipping karma through to next year.