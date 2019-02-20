Airbnb's Top Trending Destinations For Spring Are Here, So Update Your Bucket List & Then Go

Every season brings something new. The long days of summer always come with the promise of adventures, and afternoons sticking your toes into the sand at the beach. The cold winter weather is the perfect opportunity to head into the mountains with a bunch of your gear, and ride a snowboard through the evergreen trees. But, spring is possibly the most exciting and unexpected of all, because it symbolizes beginnings — the first buds on flowers, and the latest and greatest travel trends. Let me give you the 4-1-1 before everything goes completely green: Airbnb's top trending destinations for spring are here. All you need to do is update your bucket list, and then go.

Let's be honest: You already have a suitcase sitting in your room, waiting for you and your wanderlust to embark on the next adventure. It's laying there completely empty, but open and ready for whatever trip is next. Can I ask where you're thinking about going? I know that somewhere tropical probably sounds sweet right now. Being surrounded by palm trees, pineapples, and purple sunsets is the escape that you want and need. But, you also wouldn't mind getting lost in a new city, like it's a magical book that you can't put down.

Personally, everywhere is on my bucket list, and I'm determined to get to every dreamy destination this world has to offer. I've already checked off the waterfalls in Croatia and the pastel-colored houses that are stacked along the Amalfi Coast in Italy. But, like you, I'm looking toward the latest travel trends and top destinations for a little guidance this spring. Lucky for you and me, Airbnb just revealed exactly where we should go. I'm already making way for the passport stamps and souvenirs.

What are Airbnb's top trending destinations for spring?

According to the official press release from Airbnb, there are 10 destinations that should be on your radar. (Can you get to them all in just a few months? Um, challenge accepted!)

The destinations, starting with the place that's grown the most in bookings, include: Monterrey, Mexico; Carolina, Puerto Rico; Santos, Brazil; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Dapa, Philippines; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Vladivostok, Russia; Williams, Arizona; Cologne, Germany; and Guadeloupe, Guadeloupe. Monterrey was recorded to have a 678 percent growth in popularity in the past year, making it a must for your bucket list and next adventure.

Airbnb revealed in the press release that these places are a part of larger travel trends happening this season, including travelers seeking out more off-the-grid destinations or cities with rich culture and history. People are looking to travel into the depths of countries that they might not have considered before, for exciting experiences and things that they haven't done yet.

What destinations should you add to your bucket list, and why?

First things first: Consider heading to Cologne, Germany for Carnival. The bustling streets and electric energy of this place will be well-worth stuffing an extra blanket scarf into your suitcase. You'll be rewarded with an authentic experience you'll never forget.

Next, putting Santos, Brazil on your timeline in the near future will guarantee good vibes. This beautiful coastline is probably one place you should consider going to ditch winter. (Spring break, anyone?)

Dapa, Philippines and Gaudeloupe will give you a similar experience, with picturesque white, sandy beaches and mountain views. Say "see you later" to the crowds and tourists, and "hello" to one of these serene spots.

If you're looking to stay in the U.S., then Williams, Arizona is pure beauty close to home. Expect to be dazzled by the Grand Canyon and its secret spots, and watch the vibrant sunsets. It will not disappoint.

How did Airbnb come up with these results?

Airbnb came up with these results by going through their internal data. They looked at the growth of bookings made from March 1 to April 21, 2019, and then compared them to the same time period of bookings last year.

The results showed that these 10 destinations had the highest percentage of growth in bookings, ranging from Monterrey, Mexico at 678 percent to Guadeloupe, Guadeloupe at 157 percent. They then used these results to determine the larger travel trends that are going on right now.

What other travel trends are going on right now?

According to Airbnb, the trends can be broken down into three categories: "authentic experiences," "non-traditional beach vacations," and "slow travel."

Authentic experiences typically means that travelers want to be able to try food that's been locally made, or is traditional to the area. They want to go to hidden gems that tourists don't know about yet, and be able to call a corner of the world their own.

As for non-traditional beach getaways, travelers are looking for their own patch of sand. They're looking to rent private islands on accommodation sites like Airbnb, chill on secluded beaches, or go to islands that require an extra plane or boat ride.

Last but not least, slow travel is all about soaking in the scenery and every part of the adventure. This means not taking the most direct route to the West Coast, so that you can see the national parks and wonders of the world in the middle of the country. It means looking into other modes of transportation, like trains.

Sometimes, how you travel is a major part of the overall experience. And if you ask me, that's a pretty sweet travel trend to add to your bucket list this spring.