'AHS' Season 10 Is Delayed Until 2021, But There's A Silver Lining

For the first time in nearly a decade, American Horror Story fans will have to go through a year without getting a new installment. The tenth season of AHS was all set to begin filming this summer before the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down pretty much every TV production, and now FX has finally confirmed AHS Season 10 is delayed until 2021. While the delay might make fans upset, it also seems to confirm a bit of good news that should keep everyone pumped for the new season.

AHS showrunner Ryan Murphy first revealed details about Season 10 back in February by posting the new story's cast list. The upcoming season was set to bring back mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters after they sat out of AHS: 1984, as well as franchise vets Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. The sole newcomer announced to join Season 10 was Macaulay Culkin, whose character would have a sex scene with Bates' character. Murphy also teased the iconic AHS villain Rubber Man would make a return, and fans had already begun speculating about the beach-y new theme.

But fans will have to wait to see the season come together. Season 10 was originally slated to premiere this fall, but now it will be pushed back until 2021, likely premiering in the fall of that year. To keep fans excited for the far-off season, Murphy posted another clue about Season 10's theme shortly after the delay was announced.

Although fans will have to wait another year to get a new season, the production delay does have a silver lining. Earlier this month, Murphy revealed Season 10 was "weather-dependent" and needed to be filmed in summer, so he teased a possible change to the Season 10 theme in order to churn out another season once it's safe to film again. But since FX pushed back the new season to 2021, now it looks like Murphy will get to hold off on filming until next summer and get to keep the same Season 10 theme he'd been teasing. The newly posted photo seems to confirm Murphy isn't planning on changing themes due to production delays.

A lengthy wait may not be the best news, but AHS fans still have a lot to celebrate despite the postponement. FX recently picked up an AHS spinoff series called American Horror Stories, which will condense the original show's season-long anthology format into an episode-by-episode anthology series, similar to Black Mirror. Both AHS Season 10 and American Horror Stories will premiere next year on FX.