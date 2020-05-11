These Details About Macaulay Culkin's 'AHS' Season 10 Character Are A Lot To Take In

American Horror Story made waves when it was announced the 10th anniversary season would bring a fresh face into the Ryan Murphy fold: Macaulay Culkin. The former child star was famously retired from acting, only doing offbeat projects that caught his fancy, mostly theater and indie cinema. The idea that he'd do a TV series, especially one with the sort of mainstream popularity as AHS, was unthinkable. But these details about Macaulay Culkin's AHS Season 10 character hint at how Murphy convinced him to take the role and what fans should expect.

American Horror Story has not been forthcoming as to what Season 10 will entail, but that's merely par for the course for the series. A mysterious trailer set by the ocean announced the cast list back in February, but otherwise left fans guessing. Though it is not yet known when Season 10 will debut, fans are wild for details. With Ryan Murphy making the rounds to promote his latest Netflix project, Hollywood, it's natural for interviewers to push for American Horror Story details as well.

Speaking with E! News, Murphy wouldn't talk about the Season 10 theme. But he did reveal what it was he offered Culkin to get the actor to agree to his first-ever television series role.

Murphy's selling point: "[a] very, very great insane part" that included "crazy erotic sex" with costar Kathy Bates.

I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work. I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while.

Murphy revealed that Culkin didn't read the script. Instead, he pitched the actor on the overall character.

[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there.

As for when Season 10 will arrive, Murphy says everything is ready to go as soon as they get a green light to start filming.

We're waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I'm excited for him to play that part. I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think...I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to.

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to air during the 2020-2021 TV season on FX.