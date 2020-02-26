The year 2020 is a big one, and not just because of presidential elections or new decades, or even because it's a leap year. For TV fans, 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of American Horror Story, the ongoing ambitious anthology series from Ryan Murphy. For this landmark season, the American Horror Story Season 10 cast will be filled with returning favorites from across the show's many iterations, as well as one significant new face.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are the most prominent names returning to American Horror Story for Season 10. Up until Season 9, the two actors were the only ones who could claim to have been in every iteration of the show from the very first season. But with Season 9, American Horror Story: 1984, that run came to an end, with both actors sitting the year out. But though the streak is over, that just gives Paulson and Peters the opportunity for triumphant returns in the upcoming season.

As for the rest of the cast, Ryan Murphy uploaded a video listing out the returnees. They include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Plus, one brand new actor is joining the AHS-verse: Macaulay Culkin.

Check out Murphy's Instagram announcement:

With no plot for Season 10 available, it's unclear if these are a mock-up of the expected opening credits or not. But the tune playing is indie country artist Orville Peck's "Dead of Night." Do what you will with that information.

While Season 10 will mark both Peters and Paulson's ninth time on the series, they're not the only multiple returnees. Lily Rabe will also be marking her ninth season with the show. (The only season she skipped was Season 7's AHS: Cult.) As for the rest, this will be Kathy Bates' sixth time on AHS. For Adina Porter and Finn Wittrock, it will mark their fifth appearance, and for Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd, their fourth. Angelica Ross began appearing on the series with Season 9; this will be her second season on the show.

Then there's the surprise casting of Macaulay Culkin. The actor has been mostly retired, save for a few indie films and guest appearances on shows like Robot Chicken. This will be his first regular TV series role.

American Horror Story Season 10 is expected to premiere in the fall of 2020 on FX.