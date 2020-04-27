The mysterious tenth season of American Horror Story is going to deliver a brand new bone-chilling tale, but it looks like a familiar face may be a part of it. Well, I guess it's not really much of a face, per se. On Sunday, April 26, Ryan Murphy seemed to confirm Rubber Man will be in AHS Season 10 by posting a photo of the iconic Murder House villain.

While so much about the upcoming season of American Horror Story is still a mystery, showrunner Ryan Murphy has been dropping some exciting hints on Instagram for the past couple of months. Back in February, Murphy confirmed that the cast of the new season will consist of various veterans of the show, including Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. Season 10 will also see the return of former mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, both of whom sat out of Season 9's AHS: 1984 after starring in every other season of the show. Additionally, the upcoming season will also welcome AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkin into the fold.

Fans still have no idea what characters these actors will be playing in Season 10, but Murphy's latest clue indicates that an iconic Season 1 villain will be part of the new story. Underneath a photo of Rubber Man, Murphy wrote, "Coming soon...," teasing the latex bodysuit would be back once again.

Multiple characters have donned the Rubber Man suit throughout the American Horror Story series, and it was most prominently featured in Season 1's Murder House and recently returned in Season 8's Apocalypse. Chad Warwick (played by Zachary Quinto) first purchased the bodysuit to spice up his sex life while living in the Murder House, and then Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) donned it to perform his murders. After his death, Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) adopted the suit to try to scare families away from moving into the Murder House, and finally Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) developed a fascination with the Rubber Man suit after bonding with Harmon during his childhood in the house and used it in his plans at Outpost 3 after the apocalypse.

Clearly, the Rubber Man suit has more than made its rounds among American Horror Story characters, so its appearance in Season 10 could either mean one of its past owners could be coming back or a new character will be slipping into the iconic outfit.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait longer than usual to get all the answers about Season 10, as Ryan Murphy confirmed production on the new season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Horror Story Season 10 was expected to premiere this September, but it may come later due to stalled production. At least fans can look forward to a season that will mix old favorites with new characters and concepts when Season 10 does finally premiere.