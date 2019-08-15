Before you met their parents, bae was all about locking down plans to hang in the future. Now, they seem suddenly evasive or flaky when it comes to making plans.

“If you start to notice that your partner makes last minute plans with you instead of planning them ahead of time, that’s another potential red flag,” Sullivan tells Elite Daily.

So, take note if your partner is hesitant to buy concert tickets for next weekend, or commit to that getaway next month. That could point to some ambivalence on their part that may (or may not) be related to the recent meeting.

If you start to notice these red flags, Sullivan recommends having an honest conversation with your partner ASAP about what you’ve observed.

“Instead of playing the guessing game, you need to understand what is going on inside their head so that you can take the next appropriate steps” she explains. “Having a conversation with your partner will shed some light on what is causing these red flags.”

Rather than jumping to conclusions or confronting them in an accusatory manner, try asking them a question — like, “I’ve noticed you haven’t really talked to me about meeting your parents. How did you feel about the way it went?” or “I feel like you’ve been communicating less since I met your parents, is something wrong? I’d love to know so I can try to help.” This kind of non-judgmental, compassionate approach is more likely to make your partner feel comfortable, and thus, they’re more likely to be open with you about their concerns.

But let’s be clear about one thing. Very often, your partner’s doubts and fears that arise after you meet their parents have nothing to do with you. So, just because your boo may be having mixed feelings afterward doesn’t mean you did anything wrong. In fact, you may very well have been a hit with the parents — but for some reason, your SO is dealing with their own insecurities, and that’s what’s causing a shift in their behavior. BTW — even if your meeting didn't go well, it's not the end of the world. Because it's totally possible to bounce back from a less-than-stellar first impression.

The point is, there's only one way to know whether or not your partner's behavior is related to the meeting and ultimately gain peace of mind — to air it out. So, what are you waiting for? Reassurance is just a conversation away.