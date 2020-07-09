Addison Rae Easterling is taking accountability for her past. After fans dug up an old Twitter video in which she expressed support for "All Lives Matter," the TikTok star is expressing her remorse. Addison Rae Easterling's apology for supporting "All Lives Matter" in the past is a prime example of how to evolve towards being a better ally.

The video in question was posted four years ago when Easterling was 15, and Easterling wants fans to know her viewpoints have shifted drastically since then. She took to Twitter on July 8 with a lengthy message addressing the controversial post.

"I owe all of you an apology," her statement read. "Four years ago, I re-posted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have."

She continued, "Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community. All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism," she said.

Easterling is now committed to constantly educating herself and growing as a person. "I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter. I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally."

You can see her full apology tweet below.

Easterling's statement arrived after an unusual week-long period of social media silence from the star. But between false pregnancy rumors and an exorbitant amount of TikTok drama, one can hardly blame her for steering clear of the internet.

These days, Easterling does seem to be putting action behind her words of support for BLM. Easterling attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles alongside Bryce Hall in June. A photo shared to Easterling's Instagram story showed them marching in solidarity together.

Easterling may not be proud of her past actions, but taking accountability for them is a good place to start.