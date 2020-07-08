I'm sorry to any of you who were hoping for a new TikTok baby, but Bryce Hall's response to the Addison Rae pregnancy rumors makes it clear the 19-year-old is not expecting. “Let me just clear it up: She’s not pregnant,” Hall told YouTube channel Celebrity Livin during a July 7 appearance. “I don’t know why that’s a thing.” Rae's ex went on to explain he learned of the pregnancy rumors when he saw a headline claiming he "confirmed" she was pregnant. "That never happened," he said with a laugh. (Elite Daily reached out to Rae for comment on the rumors but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Fans have been wondering about how Rae is doing since she went silent on TikTok on June 28 — a departure from her usual routine. Rae is the second-most followed person on TikTok and normally posts multiple videos a day. There have been plenty of rumors swirling about regarding why it is that she's chosen to take a hiatus from the app, but Hall made it clear that it's actually not as big of a deal as people want it to be. "She's fine," he reassured viewers. "Just know that." Good!

Watch Hall's entire interview with Celebrity Livin, including his take on the Hype House drama, in the video here:

So, um, why is everyone trusting Rae's ex for an accurate update on what's going on with her? Well, the exes have made it clear they're actually super tight friends. "We are hanging out," Hall said of himself and Rae during a July 1 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We're still, like, really good friends. Like, we never broke... we never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things. Now with quarantine, not so busy. I'm not saying anything, but we're friends. We're really good friends."

In a February interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rae noted that they actually never even officially dated. "We were talking and kind of like, on and off, just trying to figure things out," she said at the time. "I'm also, like, very new to this and he's been in this industry for a really long time. Things happen and then we just decided we're better off as friends for now because we both have totally different lifestyles right now. Not necessarily just apart from social media, just kind of like, we're both looking to branch off into different things." That being said, she also highlighted the fact that they're close friends. "Right now, we're just better off as friends," she explained. "We mutually decided that... We support each other 100 percent."

So, yeah. While Hall might know the real scoop with Rae, I'm going to wait until she herself gives the official update.