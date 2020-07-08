Nessa Barrett is hitting back at haters after receiving backlash for kissing Chase Hudson. On July 6, Hudson revealed he kissed Barrett while on a break with Charli D'Amelio, only to go to D'Amelio's house after without telling her what happened. Although Hudson meant to point the finger at himself, many fans are now slamming Barrett for her involvement. Nessa Barrett's response to backlash over kissing Chase Hudson not only confirmed their kiss, but revealed she's now being bullied over the drama.

ICYMI: Hudson took to Twitter accusing several of his TikTok contemporaries of cheating on their significant others. He began by airing out his own dirty laundry. In a now-deleted tweet, Hudson said that, "All of this drama going on is because I kissed Nessa when we were both single."

From there, he pointed fingers at other friends in their social circle, insisting he shouldn't be the only one getting dragged for his behavior.

But fans' main takeaway was that Hudson kissed Barrett. Since all the drama went down, Barrett has released a statement to Us Weekly, outlining the aggressive online bullying she's been dealing with after Hudon's tweet went viral.

Twitter

“I’m only going to speak on this matter once because there are far more important things happening in the world right now," she began in her statement. "I’m tired of being everyone’s scapegoat, no matter what I say or what people say I’ve done, I get hate online. Yes, Chase kissed me & nothing else happened after that. I can speak for the both of us that it didn’t mean anything."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She continued: "The narrative that is being spun around me is one of hate and slut-shaming, and the constant DMs and emails of people telling me I’m stupid and should kill myself are getting to be too much for to me bear. I’ve deleted my apps off my phone and only re-download to post — it’s gotten so bad. It makes me want to quit social media altogether."

Thankfully, Barrett's got a strong support system behind her, and has found "solace," she says. "I’m thankful for my true friends, my team, and finding solace in the studio on a daily basis. My music has been my therapy, and I’m excited to share my side of the story and my truth through my music with the world when it’s ready," she added.

Shout out to Barrett for bravely calling out the misogynistic messages she's been receiving, and for taking a stand against online bullying and slut-shaming for women everywhere.