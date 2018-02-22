Adam Rippon's Tweet About His Tinder Bio Is Hysterical & Tinder Agrees

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably been hearing about Adam Rippon, the incredible Olympic figure skater whose Twitter feed is pretty much the best thing I've seen since Beyoncé released Lemonade. For those of you who haven't had a chance to peruse Rippon's Twitter profile, he tweets about everything. From sports to money to relationships, he discusses it all in the most hilarious way ever. Unfortunately, I'm not a gay man, but if I were, I would be dating him in a heartbeat. Especially after seeing Adam Rippon's tweet about his "Tinder bio." Trust me, people, if we saw his proposed bio, we'd all be swiping right on him in no time.

In an interview with CNBC, Rippon discussed his ideal sponsor. It turns out, he'll take any paying sponsors. He told reporter Ross Sorkin, “I love money.” Washington correspondent for CNBC Kayla Tausche tweeted a highlight of the exchange, writing: "Adam Rippon tells @CNBC he’s not picky and doesn’t have an ideal sponsor: 'I love money.'" Rippon then quoted the hilarious tweet with the simple caption: "Tinder bio." So, yeah, if you're scrolling through Tinder and just happen upon Rippon's profile (should he actually have one), now you know what bio to expect. In fact, if I were you, I'd start drafting some potential opening lines.

The tweet was such a hit that even Tinder got word of it and decided to chime in with their two cents. They called it "a winning bio."

And, of course, if Tinder itself is saying that they would swipe right on someone, you better follow suit and do the same.

I know what you're thinking. But how are you even supposed to find Adam Rippon on Tinder (if you're a gay man, that is) if he's all the way in South Korea and you're here swping from your cubicle?

Let me tell you how. Tinder has decided to give everyone in the Olympic Village access to Tinder Gold which, amongst many other cool things, allows members to use the Tinder Passport feature. What is the Tinder Passport feature, you ask? Oh, well, it's just the feature that allows you to virtually change your location and match with anyone from around the world, as opposed to only the people in your immediate vicinity. So who knows? Rippon could be using the Passport feature to put himself anywhere in the world. Heck, if you really wanted to, you could even sign up for Tinder Gold yourself and activate Tinder Passport on your own account to put yourself in PyeongChang. Who knows who you could match with!

In addition to Tinder Passport, the feature also allows you to get unlimited likes, to see who likes you before you swipe, and even "rewind" and swipe right on that person you accidentally swiped left on! Pretty sweet deal, if you ask me.

But before you go downloading it and searching for Adam Rippon, let's take a moment to really appreciate some of his finest Twitter moments.

There was that time he explained that he does what straight athletes do, but with better eyebrows.

And then, there was the time he considered showering in the toilet.

Of course, he posted the most perfect Valentine's Day tweet of all time.

Let's not forget about the time he (accurately) referred to himself as a "glamazon b*tch ready for the runway."

Finally, there was the time he tried to use a meditation app, and it was, like, the most relatable experience ever.

So, yeah, Adam Rippon is a dreamboat with epic Tinder bio ideas... and a freaking Olympian. Total package.

