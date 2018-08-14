I've been a Chloë Grace Moretz stan from the first time I saw her as Hit Girl in Kick-Ass. There she was, just four feet of butt-kicking, foul-mouthed fury. I was living. Since then, she's proven to be a true talent (especially in Let Me In, which is totally underrated and if you haven't seen it, you really should). But I never really thought about her love life, until I saw she may be dating Dylan O'Brien. Suddenly, I wanted to know about everyone Chloë Grace Moretz has ever dated. While as of yet this relationship is unconfirmed, I'm going to come out as a fan of this potential couple early. I mean, how cute would they be together? Plus, he's had a crush on her since she was 14-years-old. Aww!

As it turns out, tracking down Moretz's dating history is actually a little tricky. For one thing, she was just a kid for most of these rumored relationships, and second, she's actually pretty private about her love life. TBH, I don’t blame her. So, while she's been linked to a handful of cuties over the years, most are unconfirmed. All that that being said, here’s what we can piece together about her former — and possibly current — flames.

Dylan O’Brien Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paparazzi caught the two leaving the The Nice Guy nightclub together in early August. Add to this the fact that O’Brien already confessed to having a "crush" on Moretz all the way back in 2011, when he told Hollywire, "I wanna give a special shout out to Chloë Moretz because she is the most badass little chick that I’ve ever seen," O'Brien told Hollywire. "What she did in Kick-Ass is amazing and I have a crush on her." So, are they actually a thing? Well, Moretz is single, having split from her long time boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham in April. O’Brien’s relationship? Well, that’s a little less clear. He's been in nearly six-year-long relationship with actor Britt Robertson, but they haven't been seen out together in months. So, maybe this is a love connection after all. Either way, I ship it.

Alex Roe Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, so this one is probably just gossip, but there is speculation that Moretz and her 5th Wave co-star Alex Roe may have had a little fling in February 2017. This is all based on some cuddly snaps taken of the two of them as they celebrated Moretz’s 20th birthday. According to reports, the two were close all night and, at one point, she appeared to rest her head on his chest. It's a bit of a reach. But who knows? Maybe it was a brief thing after all

Neymar Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images This rumored romance began when Moretz shared a Snapchat of herself and the Brazilian football player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (aka, Neymar) in March 2016. This was on the heels of her confessing she had a crush on the athlete during the World Cup, tweeting “Neymar’s a cutie.”

Julian Moraes Shortly after attending the premiere of her film If I Stay with Beckham, she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Julian Moraes, who's not in the entertainment industry. Beyond that, we don’t really know what happened with this relationship, other than that it eventually ended and Moretz got serious with Beckham.