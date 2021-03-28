9 Virtual Easter Games To Play With Your Long-Distance BFFs For Eggs-tra Fun

Easter may be most known for pastel-colored eggs and eating chocolate shaped like bunnies, but it's also a great time to spend with the ones you love. Thanks to technology like Zoom and FaceTime, getting to spend the holidays with your long-distance BFFs is easier than ever. This year, schedule a Zoom hangout where you can enjoy a few virtual Easter games to play with your long-distance BFFs while sippin' on springtime mimosas.

A virtual Easter brunch sounds like a great way to kick off the festivities. Begin with a little avocado toast and scrambled eggs, and once you're done eating, it's time for a little fun. There are a variety of virtual Easter games to choose from depending on your squad's vibe. For instance, if you've been BFFs since you were little, you might want to go back to an old tradition, like hunting for Easter eggs. It was something you used to do as kids, and now, there's an easy way to do it virtually. There are also crafty games and cooking ones if you feel like getting your DIY on. It all depends on how your crew wants to spend the day. If you need some inspo, you can always try any of these nine virtual Easter games that are easy to do.

1. Easter Egg Bingo FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Easter eggs aren't just plastic eggs filled with candy, but they can be fun messages or hidden nods to other things within a television show, music video, or movie. Plan an Easter egg hunt by watching a movie or show that you know has a lot of Easter eggs in it. Make different Bingo cards for each of your friends to mark off once they find different Easter eggs. A great example of something you can all watch together is a Pixar movie, WandaVision episode, or some Taylor Swift music videos.

2. Egg Dye Pictionary Another fun Easter tradition is egg dyeing. Turn this into a game by making it Pictionary. Use a white crayon to draw different picture prompts onto your eggs before dyeing them. Once you've submerged them into the colored dye, you'll be able to see the different pictures. Have your friends guess what you drew, and whoever guesses correctly gets a point.

3. Hide And Seek Eggs Another fun twist on an Easter tradition is this hide and seek egg game. It's just like a regular Easter egg hunt, but can easily be played over Zoom. You'll just need to turn off your camera while you hide an Easter egg around your room. Once it's hidden, turn your camera back on and see if your friends can correctly guess where the egg is hidden.

4. Pastel Outfit Check Since Easter is also a great time to break out your floral and pastel for an amazing #OOTD, play a virtual fashion game. Have a friend pick a pastel color like lilac or pink, and everyone else must go to their closets and put together an outfit inspired by that color. The friend who picked the color then gets to award points to the outfit they like the best.

5. Blooming Good Floral Arrangements Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images If you're feeling crafty, gather all the things you need to make an Insta-worthy floral arrangement. Send out a shopping list to your besties, so everyone starts with the same items. After putting together your gorgeous flowers, show them off in a virtual show and tell. There really are no winners or losers with this game, because at the end, everyone gets a gorgeous springtime bouquet to display in their home.

6. Bunny Hop Dance Challenge Get your groove on with this bunny hop game. Basically, you're going to challenge your friends to try and recreate different TikTok dance trends. They can be super easy dances or ones that are on Charli D'Amelio's level. Either way, it'll be fun watching your friends get up and dance together.

7. Easter Bonnet DIY Another crafty game you can play is this Easter bonnet DIY. For some people, Easter bonnets are a tradition, so send out little care packages to your friends with things like a sun hat ($18, Amazon) and some ribbon ($3, Jo-Ann). Then, get your DIY on while decorating your very own Easter bonnets.

8. Making Mimosas If you're having a brunch focused Easter hang, challenge yourself to make new mimosas. You can also prep ahead of time by sending your friends little Easter baskets filled with ingredients like a mini bottle of Champagne ($16 for 3, Total Wine & More), different juices, and edible glitter ($14, Fancy Sprinkles). With everything in front of you, assemble the fanciest mimosa to enjoy all together.