Playing a good old-fashioned board game is an easy way to pass the time when you're at home. It can get a little trickier if you're planning a virtual game night, but you won't find a shortage of online entertainment options. From Monopoly to Clue, there are many classic favorites available for download on your phone or tablet. Check out these top picks for your next digital gathering.

1. Monopoly

Get ready for the popular Hasbro board game to come to life on your phone. You'll buy properties, collect rent, and build hotels as you make your way around the board. Using the online multiplayer option, you can create a private game with just your friends. You can also use the offline multiplayer option to play with your family by passing the phone around. For just $3.99, you can get the classic board game you know and love on the App Store and Google Play.

2. Clue

The classic murder-mystery board game is available online so you can try and solve the case wherever you are. You'll roll the dice to make your way around the mansion as you ask questions like, "Was it Miss Scarlet, with the Rope, in the Study?" You can create private multiplayer games to connect with pals or other Clue fans around the world. The game is available for $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play.

3. Catan

Catan fans will love this online version, which stays true to the original game. You can compete with up to four players to see who can create the largest settlements, roads, and army. There are also two new scenarios, "Enchanted Land" and "The Great Canal," to add extra adventure to your game night. You can purchase Catan for $4.99 on the App Store and Google Play.

4. Uno

The "world's most beloved card game" is now available on your phone or tablet. There are all-new rules, tournaments, and more in the digital version to challenge you and your pals. You can interact with your friends by sending voice messages to other players during a match. The game is free of charge on the App Store and Google Play.

5. Boggle

Boggle with Friends is a fun word search game that'll require you to think on your feet. You can compete in live head-to-head tournaments as well as lightning single-round tournaments if you're up for the challenge. As you advance in the game, you'll earn rewards and daily prizes. The game is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

6. Scrabble

Scrabble Go delivers the authentic crossword game experience. You'll get the official board, tiles, and Scrabble word dictionaries you use on the original version. There are even many new game mode features so you can challenge your pals to a competitive match. Get the game for free on the App Store or Google Play.

7. The Game of Life

Hop in a virtual car and challenge your friends to The Game of Life. It's available for $2.99 in the App Store and Google Play. You can play a multiplayer game with friends online, or you can play with up to three other people on the same device. It has all the same stops along the way as the board game, but the app also has mini-games and a "fast mode" to help you speed up play.