9 Dating Tips From Noah Centineo, Hollywood's Most Romantic Leading Man

If you're in need of dating advice, why not go straight to Hollywood's current heartthrob? One of the most swoon-worthy actors working right now happens to have plenty of romantic guidance up his sleeve. I'm talking about getting some much needed dating tips from Noah Centineo — more like Yes-ah Centineo though, am I right?

Centineo stole our hearts this summer in his roles as Peter in To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Jamey in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. A couple weeks ago, he caused the internet to collectively faint when it was announced that he has joined the Charlie's Angels reboot cast. If you're a long time Centineo stan, stay tuned, because you'll probably fall even more in love with him after reading his dating advice.

After starring in two hit romantic comedies back to back, Centineo gets asked about his dating life in almost every interview he does, and he has some important things to say when it comes to romance. For instance, Centineo recently told Teen Vogue, "I'm really into love. I'm a hopeless romantic some days and a hopeful one on other days." Check out the following dating tips if you need advice from a sometimes hopeful romantic like Centineo.

Love yourself first. In a tweet on Jan. 5, 2018, Centineo advocated for self-love. This is honestly amazing advice. It's so important to care for yourself. Focusing on yourself is not only beneficial for you but it can also improve your future relationships.

Take things slow. PeopleTV on YouTube In an interview with People TV on Sept. 8, 2018, Centineo was asked, "If the right person came along, would you be open to dating?" Centineo responded, "Yeah, I used to be a pretty impulsive person and sometimes I still am. I really try to combat that because if I jump into something to soon without being ready someone gets hurt whether it's me or them." This is a considerate sentiment when it comes to jumping into a new partnership. By taking things slow, you can assess if it's the right decision for both of you.

Date yourself. On Apr. 29, 2018, Centineo tweeted a reminder about how important it is to date yourself, which is honestly such a good reminder. Focusing on yourself first and having a good self-esteem are major factors in successful future relationships.

It's OK to be selective. Giphy In the same People TV interview, Centineo was asked about what he looks for in a girlfriend. "I’m pretty picky," he explained, "They have to be quirky, there’s gotta be a goofy side. There has to be that little kid in there still, thats super important to me." It's definitely important to have a partner in your life that can goof around and help you to not take things so seriously. Even though life does require seriousness at times, to which Centineo explained, "Counterbalance is important for sure."

Respect is crucial. On May 7, 2018, Centineo tweeted about how important it is to respect someone's consent. It's so awesome Centineo spoke out about this because it's unfortunately super common for some people to not take no for an answer when pursuing someone romantically. This is unacceptable to do and Centineo lays it out pretty plainly.

Date People With Mutual Interests. E! Red Carpet & Live Events on YouTube In an interview with E! News on Aug. 31, 2018, Centineo was asked about how he prefers to meet a potential date. "I'd much rather meet someone randomly whether that’s me out doing something I love to do, and they’re out something they love to do and you’re out doing the same things — odds are you like the same things and have stuff to talk about," he said. Retweet, Centineo. In fact, according to a Pew Research Center survey from 2015, 64 percent of couples agreed that shared interests are the key to a lasting partnership.

Hold out for a person who's truly amazing. On May 22, 2018, Centineo tweeted some reasons to enter into a relationship, and they were super straightforward. He covers all the main bases in this list. It's awesome that he stresses how important it is for compatibility, acceptance and passion to be there in a relationship.

Use protection! Giphy On the Sept. 6 , 2018 episode of AM2DM, host Saeed Jones asked Centineo if his mom gave him dating advice and his response was iconic. Centineo quickly responded with, "She’s like, 'Wrap it up!'" Which is great dating advice.