9 Dating App Opening Lines For Fall That’ll Make Your Match ~Fall~ For You
If you're approaching cuffing season with high hopes, open eyes, and zero ideas of how to actually approach a cutie, try some of these dating app opening lines for fall! These are specifically tailored to the season at hand, and are guaranteed to catch your match's eye and help you stand out from all the, "hey," "how are you," and "what's up" messages in their inbox.
Sending an opening line via a dating app might be easy peasy for you or it could be as challenging as the Sunday New York Times' crossword puzzle. The key is not overthink it, add a dash of humor, and be yourself! Of course, you could always be straight-up funny, unique, or stick with your tried-and-true openers. By since it's fall and pumpkin spice is wafting through the chilly air, why not send your match a message that embodies the changing of the seasons? Fall inspires images of cozying up by the fire, sipping some mulled cider, and bundling up in chunky layers. Of course, it's nice to imagine someone interesting, exciting, and hunky helping you take off those layers, so go ahead and check in on your apps. Of course, dating apps can be intimidating, but just remember you're wonderful, fabulous, and fantastic you, so let's get messaging!
Chilly
If you're not ready to jump straight into the hot and heavy messages, start with something a little more mysterious, reserved, and yes, chilly.
- "I haven't had a pumpkin spice latte this fall yet — help a girl out?"
- "If you'll be my pumpkin, I'll be your spice and we can have a latte fun."
- "You might just be the cutest pumpkin in the patch (aka this app!)"
Warmer
If you're feeling a little more playful and confident, be a little bolder and more direct with some of these openers.
- "I just bought us matching scarves. Wanna bundle up?"
- "It's so cold today — know any good ways to warm up?"
- "If you take me out, I promise I"ll leaf you smiling."
Blazing Hot
If you're raring to go, ready to bring the heat, and don't need a warm up, leap into a conversation with a hot match by firing off one of these bold openers.
- "I just bought matching sweaters. Wanna see if we fit?"
- "Just lit a fire in the fireplace and you lit in a fire in me."
- "I'm wearing so many layers I might need a hand taking them all off. You free?"
So whatever your mood is in the moment, now is the perfect time to reach out to that cutie you've matched with and see if there are sparks. And if there aren't, don't worry — you've got a bevy of baes at your fingertips. Type away and have fun!
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the“Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!