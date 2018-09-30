Trying to find the love of your life and live happily ever after aren't really laughing matters. But we can all agree that sometimes in life you just have to laugh at yourself, and for me, that absolutely applies to dating. Approaching your romantic adventures with a dash of humor might just be the way to find love, so you'd be wise to have a few funny opening lines to send on dating apps at the ready. Starting a conversation with a joke or a witty line not only sets the tone for fun banter, but it might also help you stand out from the crowd.

It can be tempting to overthink the first message you want to send to a match, and you might find yourself either staring blankly at your phone or typing and then deleting a version of "what's up?" over and over and over. It's tough to cram all your charm, personality, and attitude into one message, but your sense of humor is a massive part of who you are. Communicating your comic sensibility to your match will tell them a lot about you and also let them know that you're approaching dating apps with a grain of salt. You certainly don't have to be a comedian to score a date on an app, don't sorry. There's also a chance this person might not respond at all, so you might as well amuse yourself!

If You Want To Talk About Yourself Stocksy/goodvibrations Why not start this entire interaction out with a little self-deprecation? Come on, it's healthy! "I'm sugar (Stevia actually), spice (dash of social anxiety), and everything nice (but I will throw down if necessary.) Wanna party?"

"I like long walks along the beach... and by beach I mean from my couch to my fridge."

"I still use my ex's Hulu log-in, and yes, I will gladly share it with you."

If You Want To Make Jokes About The Future Stocksy/Viktor_Solomin It's always nice to ask people how they are... now take it a step further and get weird with it! "In your opinion, how many cats is too many cats? You know, for when we live together?"

"Do you like being the smartest person in the room? If so, we can totally have phone sex."

"What was your last dream about and how did I look?"