A new season means sprucing up your routine. It's time to trade in your tie-dye crop tops for cozy jewel-toned sweaters, your lavender lemonade for a pumpkin spice latte, and your bestie group chat name for a group chat name for fall. You've likely had the same name for months now, and as much as you may love it, it's time to give it a festive upgrade.
While you're decorating your space with pumpkins galore and streaming spooky tunes on Spotify, suggest one of these punny names to your group chat. If they're fellow Hallowqueens like you, they'll probably be game to go with something spooktacular to celebrate the season. Try a fall pun if you're a crew who likes to share funny memes and hilarious tweets on the reg. Or, pick a scary good name if your group chat is already planning Halloween movie nights and drive-thru haunted house experiences. For friends who love to share pumpkin foodie pics and dish on where to find the best fall sips in town, try a fall-themed food name.
There are so many ways to go, so after suggesting a change to your besties, send this list of 85 fall group chat names to see what everyone's thinking. Once you've got an autumnal name picked out, you'll be ready to fall head-first into the festive things waiting for you.
1. I'll Never Leaf You
2. Basic Witches
3. Fall Friends
4. The Coven
5. Hallow-Queens
6. Main Witches
7. Oh My Gourd
8. PSL Drinkers
9. Sweater Weather Only
10. Got Pumpkin To Talk About
11. Love You A Pumpkin Spice Latte
12. Let's Spice Things Up
13. Squash Goals
14. Fa-BOO-lous Crew
15. Pie Love You Very Much
16. Fall Foliage Followers
17. The Boo Crew
18. The Apples Of My Pies
19. My Pumpkins
20. Always S'more Fun
21. My Boos
22. Hay There Witches
23. Applely Ever After
24. Treemendous Trio
25. Stuffing Happens
26. I Yam What I Yam
27. We've Got Spirit
28. Red-y For Fall
29. Orange You Glad It's Fall
30. Pumpkindred Spirits
31. Creepin' It Real
32. Always Spookin'
33. Leaf It Up To Us
34. Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice
35. The Pumpkin Spice Of Life
36. You Sweater Believe It
37. Talk Turkey To Me
38. So Glad I Fondue
39. Too Cute To Spook
40. Let's Get Pumpkin Smashed
41. Skelefun
42. In-Cider Info
43. Deja Brew
44. My Sweet Potatoes
45. Witch Way To The Fun
46. My Sanderson Sisters
47. Hap-PIE Friends
48. Thankful For You
49. Shake Your BOO-ty
50. Souper Friends
51. Stay Brewtiful
52. & That's The Chai Tea
53. Pumpkin Spice Queens
54. Boss Witches
55. Gourdgeous Gals
56. Turkeyrific Friends
57. The Turkey To My Heart
58. The Smashing Pumpkins
59. Crunchy Leaves Crew
60. Boo Crew
61. Pumpkin Spice-tacular
62. Scream Team
63. Be-leaf In Yourself
64. Pumpkin Spice And Chill
65. The Ghostbusters
66. Feelin' Witchy
67. Don't Go Maple Bacon Our Hearts
68. Unbe-leaf-able Friends
69. Vamp It Up
70. Totally Witchin'
71. Fall Football Fans
72. That's What Pie Like
73. We're Free Fallin'
74. Gourd Times Only
75. Dude, Where's My PSL?
76. Chai Everything
77. What's The Fall Tea?
78. Feeling Oak-ay
79. Corn-y Friends
80. Feeling Applely
81. Totally Corn-fused
82. Sisterhood Of The Fall Sweaters
83. Campus Quad Squad
84. Fall House
85. We Jack-O-Lantern Lit