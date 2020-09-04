Your love for learning more about your zodiac sign has never wavered. It's been a constant in your life and in your group chats where you send your BFFs their horoscopes every morning. That's why they've proposed playing some zodiac-themed games for your birthday and celebrating in the most cosmic way possible, even if you're gathering via Zoom.

Your besties know an astrology theme will speak to your start-studded soul and properly spring you into your next year of life. To bring your party to the next level, they'll likely send presents your way like a moon lamp, journal where you can keep track of the constellations, or celestial-looking bath bombs. In the background of their video screens, you may see glowing stars hung up on the wall, and maybe even pictures of the planets in your sign right now. You'll likely want to spend five minutes admiring all of the work they put into your birthday and making it feel otherworldly. Then, get the party started and dive into what you're so passionate about.

Without further ado, here are the eight games you should play with your crew on your birthday. Every single one can be done over FaceTime or Zoom and will make your celebration feel as cosmic as possible.

1. "Constellation Cartoons" Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images Have everyone in your crew whip out a cute notepad and a pen. Then, insert the names of constellations in a random word generator. Have each person take turns picking a constellation and drawing it on their notepad. Whoever can name what constellation it is, wins the round.

2. "Star Sign Charades" Every star sign has its own personality traits, passions, colors, and element. And for "Star Sign Charades," you and your BFFs will be challenged to act them out for other members of your group who are on your chosen team. For example, if you pick Leo, you may pretend to be a lion and rawr at the camera. Just make sure you act out your chosen sign within a minute-long guessing time limit.

3. "Truth Or Astrology Trivia" "Truth Or Astrology Trivia" works very similar to "Truth or Dare," except your choices are to tell a deep truth about who you're crushing on or what your favorite song off of folklore is, or answer a difficult trivia question. Ultimately, it'll be revealed who knows the most about all-things astrology.

4. "Walking The Cosmic Carpet" How well do you know your favorite celebrities' zodiac signs? This game is all about revealing the cosmic truth of your fave people on the red carpet. To play, someone in your group will have to volunteer to be the "host." They'll introduce each well-known celeb as they arrive to the event and everyone will have to say "buzz" as quickly as they can to get a chance at revealing that person's zodiac sign. Whoever is fastest and has the correct answer, wins a point. If you have the most points, you win a virtual prize such as a post on Instagram declaring your victory, or a donation to a charity of your choice.

5. "A Zodiac Sign Scavenger Hunt" Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images "A Zodiac Sign Scavenger Hunt" focuses more on the elements of each zodiac sign, rather than its personality traits. It begins by someone naming a sign such as Aries, Gemini, or Pisces and then everyone rushing around their house to find an item that matches that sign's element. For example, if Aries is named, it would make sense to grab a candle and then rush back to your laptop screen. Whoever makes it back first with a relevant item wins.

6. "The Perfect Planet" If you're in the mood to play a fun and imaginative game with your friends for your birthday, look no further than this one. It's all about creating the most ideal planet for your zodiac sign. If you're a Sagittarius, you may say this planet always has free flights so you can travel 24/7. If you're a Taurus, you may say this planet is covered in high-end attire, and places where you can read a book surrounded by plants. The only rules are that your story must last at least five minutes, and you must be as creative as possible.

7. "Phases" The moon goes through phases, and so do you. This game will let you look back on birthdays and memories past, and re-live some of your favorite moments with your BFFs. For this game, everyone must prep a few old photos — either by finding them in their camera roll, or screenshotting them from Instagram. Once the party, and this game, begins, everyone should take a turn showing off their "phase" of the birthday queen and telling a sweet story from that moment in time. Spoiler alert: you will giggle, get heart eyes, and cry some happy tears.