No matter where your besties may be located, you can all meet up online to make this Galentine’s Day special. The only thing you need to decide is which one of these virtual Galentine's Day ideas is the best fit for your crew. With so many unique plans to choose from, like having a Bridgerton-themed tea night or taking an online dance class, you may be overwhelmed. But, the goal is to have fun, and you can't go wrong with any of these ideas.

Everyone can vote for their favorite virtual Galentine’s Day idea, or you can consider what your group has been gossiping about. If everyone’s been gushing over the new To All The Boys movie that drops on Netflix on Feb. 12, plan a themed movie night to stream it at the same time. If the group votes to spend Galentine's Day sipping and savoring, enjoy a wine tasting. Each friend can pair their fave glass of wine with different chocolates and share their thoughts with the group. Or, if dancing is on everyone’s mind, consider taking a virtual dance class where the squad can learn some smooth moves to show off on TikTok.

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests celebrating holidays virtually to prevent potentially catching and/or spreading the coronavirus, you already know everyone will be safe in their own homes. You just need some inspo from these eight unique virtual Galentine's Day ideas so you can firm up the rest of the party plan. Then, sit back and enjoy many laughs together.

1. Take A Dance Class Together Andrija Nikolic/E+/Getty Images If you and your friends are constantly sending each other dance trends to try on TikTok, now is a great time to learn a few impressive moves. Sign up for the same virtual dance class together. STEEZY Studio offers hip hop and K-Pop-themed classes that you and your friends can enjoy in the STEEZY Party setting.

2. Treat Yourselves To Sheet Masks And Martinis Unwind with a face mask and martini night. This plan is exactly what it sounds like. Each bestie can order a cute animal-themed sheet mask ($4, Masque Bar) or a detox foaming mask ($55, Masktini). After that rejuvenating treat, everyone who’s 21 and up can make and sip martinis.

3. Plan A 'Sex And The City'-Themed Sushi Date If your crew is super excited about the Sex and the City reboot that’ll begin filming in spring 2021, plan a SATC-themed sushi night. Sign up for Cozymeal's sushi cooking class ($39 per device, Cozymeal) where everyone can learn how to make edamame, cosmos, and traditional rainbow rolls. Then, enjoy your delicious homemade meals together while watching some of your favorite episodes on HBO Max.

4. Discover The Ultimate Wine And Chocolate Pairing Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Add chocolate to your wine tasting experience. Have everyone order some wine and sweets they’d like to try, like mini bottles of wine ($6 for a four-pack, Total Wine & More) and various chocolates ($15, Dylan's Candy Bar). Then, enjoy them together and chat about your pairings.

5. Enjoy A Sweet 'To All The Boys' Movie Night Since To All the Boys: Always and Forever comes out the day before Galentine's Day, you'll have the perfect movie to watch with your BFFs. Everyone can prepare for the film by making their own cherry turnovers like Lara Jean does in the movie.

6. Sip At A 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Tea Night One Netflix series your friends can't stop talking about is Bridgerton. Be inspired by your love for the show and enjoy a Bridgerton-themed tea night. Sip a Lady Whistledown-inspired tea ($10, Etsy) while dressed in your fanciest 'fit, and let the gossip commence.

7. Put On A Bestie Talent Show Show off your quarantine hobbies with a bestie talent show. It could be singing karaoke to Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" or doing the latest TikTok dance trend. You could even share a recipe you've perfected that all your friends will want to try to master, too. At the end of the show, your crew will be totally impressed by all the talent everyone has.