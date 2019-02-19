8 Tweets About Condom Week That Are So Important & LOL-Worthy

It totally makes sense that Valentine's Day falls during National Condom Week — after all, there’s hardly a better way to show love for your body than by practicing safe sex. Just take a scroll through the many tweets about Condom Week and you'll get the picture: The goal is to spread awareness about the risks involved in unprotected sex, reduce the stigma around condoms, and educate people about the important role that condoms play in preventing unplanned pregnancies and the transmission of STIs. Condom week was first organized by students at The University of California, Berkeley in 1978 — and today, it’s celebrated by a slew of colleges, family planning organizations, STD/STI awareness groups, and condom manufacturers across the country.

Unfortunately, a stigma still persists around buying and carrying condoms — especially for women. According to Planned Parenthood, only 39 percent of high school students in the U.S. are educated about how to properly use a condom in their health classes. But according to a 2007 report by the National Campaign to Prevent Teen & Unplanned Pregnancy, programs that teach young people about contraception can help young people to delay their first experience with sex and furthermore, to use condoms when they finally do have sex.

The more we talk about condoms, the less stigmatized they’ll become — and to boot, the more educated we’ll be on how to properly use them for safer sex. Looking for a little contraception chalk talk? These tweets should leave you more informed.

Remember: Silicone Is Safer. The more you know, eh?

Myth, Busted So, sometimes two is not better than one.

A Terminology Lesson Note: Internal condoms also protect against pregnancy as well as STIs.

When The Pros Dramatically Outweigh The Cons Fact: College campuses are a great place to score free stuff.

A #CondomWeek Truth Bomb It's always better to be prepared.

A History Lesson We've come a long way, folks.