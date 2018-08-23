College is a great place to get free stuff: T-shirts, water bottles, and, yes, even condoms. You might be aware that most student health centers provide condoms to students on campus free of charge, but do you know that there are likely additional places at your university where you can grab condoms, lube, and other sexual health supplies whenever you need them? This list of where to get free condoms in college will definitely come in clutch, whether you're on a budget (aren't we all?), you forgot to go to the drugstore, or you just want to have some extra protection on hand. Knowing that you're always prepared means you don't have to stress about safety in the event of an unexpected sex session, so you can be spontaneous without taking an unhealthy risk.

According to research conducted by Scott Butler, assistant director of the School of Health and Human Performance at Georgia College, 85 percent of U.S. colleges distribute free condoms on campus. Of the colleges that give out condoms, about 96 percent do so at their health center. While certain religious schools don't promote birth control at all, in most cases, the campus health or wellness center is going to be your best bet for a steady supply of condoms. You'll likely see a bowl of them in the waiting area — know that those are probably always up for grabs.

Your RA is another great resource. Sometimes, they might have condoms in their room, or even taped to the outside of their door. You're encouraged to take these, so don't feel embarrassed about doing so. That's why they're there.

Ask your classmates or a member of the health center staff about The Great American Condom Campaign on your campus. This program promotes access to birth control by providing applicants with a free box of 500 Trojan condoms to pass out on campus. According to its website, GACC members give out 1,200,000 condoms on college campuses across the U.S. every year. If you can't find someone at your school who is already involved, consider signing up yourself.

Some colleges have condom dispensers or vending machines, which you can access even when the health center is closed. Understandably, grabbing condoms from a public dispenser or glass bowl can feel uncomfortable for some people. That's why select schools have created unique programs that discreetly deliver safe sex supplies to students on and off-campus, free of charge.

Boston University's Condom Fairy Program is one such initiative. It's a free and easy way for BU students to order safe sex supplies and health information and have it delivered straight to their door. The program removes many of the obstacles that tend to stop students from practicing safe sex, and makes condoms easier to access both on and off campus. The snail mail method removes concerns about public embarrassment, and the included information encourages students to get tested and learn about enthusiastic consent.

"We've offered this program for the last five years, and yes, students use it," Katharine Mooney, Director of Wellness and Prevention Services at Boston University tells Elite Daily. "We've done over 20,000 deliveries to students' on and off-campus mailboxes with sexual supplies and other information about STI testing and consent."

Students simply go to the website and fill out an order form that asks for their name, address information, and requested supplies. "The program is called Condom Fairy, but it's a bit of a misnomer, because we provide a whole host of safer sex supplies, including personal lubricant, oral dams ... internal [female] condoms and external condoms," says Mooney. The supplies are mailed out and arrive within seven to 10 business days.

Mooney understands that there are all kinds of barriers that make it harder for students to practice safe sex. "The beauty of the Condom Fairy program is that it makes it super convenient and comfortable for students to access the supplies that help keep them safe and healthy," she says.

While it's great that most colleges provide condoms on campus, there are still a host of issues related to accessibility of free birth control at universities. Schools like BU are setting an impressive precedent, with the hope that other colleges will follow suit.

