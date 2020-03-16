St. Patrick's Day is almost upon us. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday, including getting into the spirit with some fun Snapchat Lenses. Get ready to Snap, because these 8 Snapchat Lenses for St. Patrick's Day 2020 will fill your Story with shamrocks.

Holiday Lenses put you in a festive mood, and there are so many Lens creators on Snapchat that get in on the fun. While there aren't too many official Snapchat Lenses for the holiday in the Lens Carousel as of publication, you can always take a look there on March 17. In the meantime, there are a ~ton~ of St. Paddy's Day Lenses available when you use Lens Explorer.

To find these St. Patrick’s Day-inspired Lenses, you’ll need to open your Snapchat camera and click the two smiley faces next to Discover to open up the Lens Explorer. Next, tap the search bar and type in “St. Patrick’s Day," and you’ll see a list of Lenses created just for the holiday. You can also type it into the search bar at the top of your screen.

As you can expect, these Lenses celebrating Tuesday, March 17 feature fun green color schemes, shamrocks, rainbows, leprechauns, Irish flags, and more. While there may be more appearing in the Snapchat Carousel as it gets closer to the holiday, these are some of the best St. Patrick's Day filters in the Lens Explorer and Carousel so far.

1. "St Patricks Day" by Jérôme

From Snapchat Lens creator Jérôme features a green background and floating shamrocks. You’ll find this as the first search result when searching “St. Patrick’s Day.”

Snapchat/Jérôme

2. “St pattyz” from Emma De Ruosi

This St. Patrick's Day Lens places some green shamrocks above your head and a pair of oversized green glasses on your face. TBH, this one is perfect for sending funny videos and selfies to your BFFs on St. Paddy's for a humorous conversation starter.

Snapchat/Emma De Ruosi

3. The Lucky Charms filter

You'll find this filter in the Lens Carousel. The Lucky Charms filter features a fun countdown to St. Patrick's Day, a rainbow filter, shamrocks and sparkles. When you place your open hand in front of the camera, a rainbow shoots out of it, along with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Snapchat/Lucky Charms

4. "St Patricks Day" Lense by Alex Slen

A cute take on St. Patrick's Day, this Lens features mini shamrocks on your cheeks like blush. Don't take your selfie right away; instead, wait until you see shamrocks falling from the top of the screen, then snap the pic. Although this filter is fun for static pictures, IMHO, it's best for videos to get the full effect.

Snapchat/Alex Slen

5. “ ST PATRICKS DAY” by Ger Killeen

Ger Killeen's filter changes your eye color to green and displays "Happy St. Patrick's Day" above your head. When you open your mouth, the phrase, "Kiss me, I'm Irish," appears on the bottom of the screen.

Snapchat/Ger Killeen

6. "St Patrick's Day" by Siera

This Lens gives you a halo of green hearts and shamrocks, while lightening your eye color and giving you freckles across your nose and cheeks.

Snapchat/Siera

7. "St Patricks Day ES" by EveryStudio

EveryStudio's Lens goes all out with a Celtic inspired frame, shamrocks in the background, happy St. Patrick's Day written across the bottom, a little leprechaun hat, and the Irish flag on your cheek. Smile and a rainbow appears above your head.

Snapchat/EveryStudio

8. "St patricks day" Lens by Dailini

Get ready to get shamrocked, because this Lens features Shamrocks on your face, as well as an elegant, swirling vine of shamrocks above your head.